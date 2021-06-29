4 out of 5 stars
More often than not, Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios makes memorable feature-length movies when those pictures are stand-alone films. When Pixar makes sequels to their popular movies, that’s when they fall short — with a few exceptions, of course, such as Toy Story 4 and The Incredibles 2.
Otherwise, the last few original movies from Pixar have been fantastic and original. Namely Coco (2017), Onward (2020), and Soul (2020).
Aside from unforgettable characters and imaginative animation, if there’s one thing Pixar excels in, it’s storytelling.
Pixar doesn’t seem timid in handling hard aspects of life such as growing up, the changes we all experience in that journey, and sometimes losing those we’re close to, in their children’s films. Their films Up (2009), which is my personal favorite among their titles, and Inside Out (2015) are perfect examples of how well Pixar can tell a relatable story and not necessarily soften the blow of life’s difficult truths to its primarily young audience.
The newest film in their library, Luca, is no different.
It was scheduled for theatrical release June 18 until Disney announced in March that it was cancelling that theatrical release. Instead, the movie premiered on the Disney+ streaming app the same day as it would have been released in theaters.
In Luca, a young sea creature named Luca Paguro (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), living near the Italian coastal town of Portorosso, lives the mundane life where every day he herds goatfish and daydreams of what life above the water’s surface is like.
This monotony is broken one day when he meets Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer), a boy who’s also a sea creature but has ventured above the surface to land several times before.
He encourages Luca to join him up above. Though Luca’s parents have warned him about the dangers he would face as a sea creature among humans, his curiosity and wonder are too much to subdue.
When he walks on land, Luca discovers his appearance changes to human. When his skin comes into contact with water, that’s when his scales come out.
Alberto hides in an abandoned tower on Isola del Mare near Portorosso, where he spends most of his time waiting for his dad to return, as he claims.
In Alberto’s room on top of the tower is a tattered poster of a Vespa.
Intrigued, Luca inquires about it until both boys decide to build one themselves.
Luca keeps returning each day to visit his new friend secretly from his parents. But his grandmother is aware of his daily trips above the surface.
When his parents do find out their son has been going to the land, they arrange for him to live with his Uncle Ugo in a deeper part of the ocean.
Luca runs away and goes to stay in Portorosso with Alberto. Their plan is to use a Vespa to travel around the world.
Just as soon as they reach Portorosso, they encounter the local bully, Ercole Visconti (Saverio Raimondo). After an accidental and unfortunate run-in with Visconti, he’s just about to pulverize them when they’re saved by a young fish-peddler girl named Giulia Marcovaldo (Emma Berman).
She tells them Visconti is Portorosso’s repeat bicycle Cup Race champion, whom she is determined to beat in the next town triathlon.
Marcovaldo takes the boys to her house where she lives with her father, who’s a fisherman.
After telling them that the winners of the upcoming triathlon will take home a large monetary prize, they talk her into training them to be on her team.
Their goal is to beat Visconti, and use the winnings to buy their dream Vespa and see the world.
But all the while, Luca’s parents have come to Portorosso to look for their son.
The boys also learn that there’s a huge reward for the capture of a “sea monster.”
They have big obstacles to avoid as they train for the upcoming bicycle race.
Despite the movie telling a story that has been told over and over again — an underdog training for a big competition, which involves teamwork and dedication, against someone who’s so much better than they are — Luca is an entertaining and respectable film none-the-less.
It’s like a very loose rendition of Pinocchio, which is no surprise because they both teach the same valuable lesson — a young person’s journey to maturity.
There’s a straightforward friendship that develops between Luca and Alberto as they’re both hiding a part of themselves (namely, their being sea creatures) while wanting to fit in among the world. That desire is certainly a universal part of growing up. It’s something most, if not all, children go through in their own journey to adulthood. The two go through their own emotional maturity together, which is something children in the audience can relate to at some point in their own lives.
I appreciate this true and authentic depiction of childhood. Pixar, once again, shows that its writers know how to relate to their audience, young and old, and don’t mince emotions in doing so.
The talents of Jack Dylan Grazer and Jacob Trembley are wonderful. They’re two young actors whom I find highly talented.
Grazer previously starred as “Eddie Kaspbrak” in the 2017 film It based on the novel by horror writer Stephen King. His performance there is full of personality.
And Jacob Trembley has a small role in another Stephen King movie, Doctor Sleep. Though his role is brief, it’s one of the best performances I’ve ever seen from a child actor.
They continue to show their energy and talent in their voice work for this movie.
Luca is full of lively pastel colors. Its attention to detail, from the old Italian village buildings and decor, to a quick sign of the cross in the face of conflict, is superb.
It’s a touching film that shows how well Pixar once again can tell a story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.