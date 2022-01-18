The proposed Museum of Art and Light, a three-story, 50,000 square-foot museum, will go in across from Manhattan Town Center on Third Street in Manhattan, according to Manhattan city government documents.
At the Museum of Art and Light, people will be able to look, touch and set foot in the art, with inspiration drawn from the immersive exhibits at Paris’ l’Atelier des Lumieres museum.
The museum’s boundaries are Third Street to the east, Pierre Street to the south, Fourth Street to the west, and Houston Street to the north. A map of the site shows that the museum will take up most of the area, but a building that houses Pool House and other businesses and a building that houses Chapter 5 Yoga and other businesses would remain.
Two buildings — an office building suite and storage facility — owned by ICON Investments would be removed under this plan.
The next step for the museum is for the Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday to consider setting a public hearing for March 1 to vote on expanding the sales tax and revenue (STAR) bond district boundary for the museum.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Currently, the STAR boundaries are Pierre Street to the north, Fourth Street to the west, Fort Riley Boulevard to the south and the edge of the Blue Earth Plaza development to the east.
This is just to the south of the proposed museum site, and the expanded boundary would be the entire museum area.
Bob and Tracey DeBruyn, the museum developers, want to use the city’s STAR bond district to generate $23 million for the project.
The funding would come from transient guest tax and sales tax money generated by the district. Organizers don’t expect the city government to operate or fund the museum.
The DeBruyns have secured $21 million in private donations.
When the DeBruyns first revealed the plan in May, the museum was set to go in the parking lot just southeast of the Flint Hills Discovery Center.
However, those plans changed after city manager Ron Fehr said the DeBruyns heard opposition about parking and site location.
The estimated total cost of the project is $43.6 million, plus the cost of the land.
