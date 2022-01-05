The Puttin’ on the Glitz formal party fundraiser raised around $60,000 after expenses for the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation in December.
The funds raised through the event will go back into the foundation to be used toward its goal of supporting healthcare programs in the county, as well as the community hospital.
Tracy Geisler, executive director, began at the organization about a year ago and decided she wanted to bring back the event, which was put on annually before 2018.
“It was a lot of work, but it was really rewarding,” she said.
The night started with cocktails, appetizers and a performance by the JC Singers from Junction City High School. Geisler said 184 people attended to eat, dance, show off their formal wear and bid on 20 auction items donated by various businesses, including K-State, Acorn Resort and others.
The items were auctioned off by the auctioneer of the evening, Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel, for a total of more than $33,000. Some of the items auctioned were K-State basketball tickets, a hunting trip package and a week-long Florida trip.
Geisler said many city and county elected officials and staff attended to add their support to healthcare in the area, including Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill, Geary County Commissioner Chair Trish Giordano and other Junction City and Geary County commissioners.
The event had 47 sponsors, including Jim Clark Auto, which provided shuttles for people to arrive home safe after the evening. Those who wished to stay at the Courtyard by Marriott, where the event took place, received a discounted rate. The event included an after-party with DJ open requests, dancing and refreshments that lasted until midnight.
Geisler said she was glad to see how well the event went and how much people enjoyed it. She said the foundation already scheduled the next one for Dec. 10 this year. She said the feedback she received from December’s event leads her not to change much about the event for the next one.
“I was absolutely overwhelmed with such positive comments,” she said. “There were a lot of great supporters – wonderful people that were there.”
Having worked in Junction City for a year now, Geisler said she has witnessed the love people have for each other in the area.
“I have learned so much more about the community and the passion and the support and love for each other in this community,” she said, “and I saw that even more so at the Glitz. I’m looking forward to more years.”
