The launch of a new year often begins with regrets for those who passed during the one just ended. This includes those in the literary field whose work helped to generate public debate on society and politics, to tell the stories of themselves and others and to entertain and attempt to put into words the human condition.
Numerous web and news sites have noted the long list of literary losses that happened in 2021, from publishers, critics and columnists to authors, poets and illustrators. Some names are well known today while others maybe a little less so.
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, bell hooks and Joan Didion were all prolific and pioneering in their fields, from poetry and playwriting to scholarly and literary essays. They all penned their last words this year, and the loss of their voices will be keenly felt, even if they were not necessarily household names at the time of their passing.
Perhaps more well-known were the likes of Eric Jerome Dickey, Larry McMurtry, Anne Rice and Sharon Kay Penman. Dickey was a New York Times best-selling author best known for his novels about African-American life. He wrote fifteen novels, many of which were book club staples, as well as numerous articles, and he even did a bit of stand-up comedy.
Larry McMurtry’s name is almost synonymous with his Pulitzer Prize winning novel, “Lonesome Dove,” and the subsequent television miniseries. Also to his credit though were a number of other high-profile novels and screenplays including, “The Last Picture Show,” “Terms of Endearment,” “Hud” and “Streets of Laredo.” In addition to their literary awards, films based on his books were also nominated for and won many Academy Awards.
Anne Rice is another author whose name became synonymous with her work, particularly the “Vampire Chronicles” series. “Interview with a Vampire,” “Queen of the Damned” and others usually enjoyed reserve list status and steady checkout at the library during their heydays. Several of her works were also adapted to comics and manga formats.
Sharon Kay Penman was another library favorite for her brand of historical novels and mysteries. Her later works found their way onto the New York Times Bestseller list, and she was also nominated for an Edgar Award for Best First Mystery. “The Welsh Princess” series, the “Plantagenet” series and her medieval mysteries were among the most popular of her works.
In addition to authors of adult books, a number of well-known writers and illustrators of children’s titles also wrote their last chapter this year. Norton Juster was best known for “The Phantom Toolbooth” and “The Dot” and “The Line,” while Jerry Pinkney illustrated more than one hundred books, from picture books to nonfiction to novels. He received five Coretta Scott King Awards for his work, as well as the Caldecott Medal for his book “The Lion and the Mouse.” He also received the 2020 Orbis Pictus Award, along with author Barry Wittenstein, for “A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech that Inspired a Nation.”
Two losses that ran deep in the world of children’s books were Eric Carle and Beverly Cleary. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, published in 1969, has entertained generations of children, and it and other Carle standards still checkout regularly from the library. Children love his trademark colorful, collage-like illustrations, and more than one hundred million copies of his books have been sold around the world. He was also recognized by the American Library Association for his lasting contribution to the field of children’s literature.
Ramona, Beezus, Henry Huggins and Ribsy are all well known to the followers of Beverly Cleary. She started her career as a librarian before becoming one of the country’s most successful authors following the publication of her first book in 1950. Her works had more than ninety million worldwide sales, and she was the recipient of numerous awards including the National Book Award, the Newberry Medal, National Medal of Arts, and the Library of Congress Living Legend.
The legacies of these authors can best be honored by adding their books to your to-read or re-read lists in the coming months. Sprinkled in with the new releases and your usual choices, they will add a little flair and dimension to your reading resume. It is also a great way to celebrate the written word and a fitting tribute to those who devoted their lives to it.
Susan Moyer is the Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
