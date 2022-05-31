It was James Garfield who stood at Arlington National Cemetery in 1868 and said “We do not know one promise these men made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme act, the highest virtues of men and citizens. For love of country, they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”
Yesterday, our nation observed Memorial Day and it’s a good time to recall a bit of our nation’s history and to tell you about the library’s memorial book program.
First, Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day, named from an early tradition of decorating graves with flowers, wreaths and flags. Memorial Day is a day set aside to remember and honor those who have died in service to our country. It was first observed in May of 1868 to commemorate the sacrifices of Civil War soldiers by proclamation of General John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of former Union sailors and soldiers.
The first national commemoration was held in 1868 at Arlington National Cemetery, and in 1873, New York became the first state to designate Memorial Day as a legal holiday. After World War I, Memorial Day became an occasion for honoring those who died in all of America’s wars. It also became more established as a national holiday throughout the United States. Several southern states, though, officially commemorate a separate day to honor Confederate war dead.
Although major funding for the purchase of library materials comes from taxes, gifts and donations, the most frequent type of gift that the library receives is in the form of a memorial. The gift of money to the library for the purchase of a book is a great way to remember and show respect for those you have lost. Working closely with the donor, I have the honor of choosing a title that carries on your loved one’s memory. It is one of the greatest distinctions in my position at the library and I am always amazed and awestruck to hear the stories that are shared of your loved ones as we go through the selection process for a memorial book.
In addition to memorials, titles can be added to the collection to honor an event in an individual’s life such as celebrating a birth, wedding, graduation, retirement or any other special occasion. Adding a title for others in the community to enjoy is the perfect way to honor a loved one or celebrate a life change!
Below are a few examples of books added to our collection recently in honor of a loved one:
• “Grow & Gather: A Gardener’s Guide to a Year of Cut Flowers” by Grace Alexander, Dean Hearne and Rob Mackenzie. You don’t need a countryside flower field to grow flowers, arrange beautiful floral displays or to simply connect with nature. A simple patch of earth is plenty! In this book, you’ll follow the annual cycle of growing flowers, from sowing in spring to seed-collection in the fall. With practical projects, hints and tips, clinical psychologist Grace Alexander guides you in the art of meaningful, engaged and intentional gardening.
• “The True Story of Santa Claus: The History, The Traditions, the Magic” by Janet Giovanelli. Santa Claus is one of the most beloved legends ever embraced. This book explores his origins and tells us what we can learn from his giving heart. This beautifully illustrated book celebrates all things Santa!
Although a public library book isn’t considered an eternal memorial, it will honor an individual at the same time that it serves the community. To get started with the Memorial Book process, call or email me at 785-238-4311 or donnap@jclib.org. I am also available to answer any questions you may have about purchasing a book to add to the library in memory or celebration of your loved one or special event. The gift of reading is always a great idea!
