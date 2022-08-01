Once of the questions that seems to come up after every wind or ice storm is what homeowners can do to reduce storm damage in their trees. Which is a very valid question. We greatly value the trees in our landscape and don’t want anything to happen to them. Properly sited trees can provide summer shade to our homes which reduces energy costs due to reduced air conditioning needs. In the winter, windbreaks can reduce cold north winds and reduce how much energy it takes to keep our homes warm. If a tree does fail and comes down, or drops, limbs, we have the expense of cleaning up the debris, or possibly even home repairs if the tree falls on our house. So, reducing the risk of tree damage is a very valid concern.

There is no way to prevent tree damage other than not to plant a tree. I don’t think many of us want that, however. The number one way to reduce storm damage goes clear back to the beginning and starts with selecting the right species for the location. When people ask for advice on a tree to plant, three times out of four one of the first things they want is a tree that grows fast. There is an inverse relationship between fast growing trees and strong trees. Trees that grow the fastest are also the weakest. There’s a lot of complex biomechanics at work here but simply put, grow fast, die young and fall apart in the process

CHUCK OTTE is the agricultural and natural resources agent with the Geary County Extension Office.

