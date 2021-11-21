Each Episcopal Church worship service includes a special Collect, or liturgical prayer, unique for the day. The Collect is typically one sentence in length and pulls together the themes appropriate for the day.
Sunday, Nov. 14, we prayed one of my favorite Collects:
“Blessed Lord, who caused all holy scriptures to be written for our learning: Grant us so to hear them, read, mark, learn and inwardly digest them, that we may embrace and ever hold fast the blessed hope of everlasting life, which you have given us in our Savior Jesus Christ; who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.”
I love the poetic rhythm of the prayer and especially the verbs – hear, read, mark, learn and inwardly digest. This Collect resonates so deeply with me that I chose it as my sermon topic. I share a few thoughts here.
So often, we are intimidated by the study of scripture, especially if we were raised not reading the Bible. There is so much biblical scholarship that we can feel inadequate to the task. It seems one needs to read biblical Greek or Hebrew to really understand scripture. Or one needs to have devoted a lifetime to studying the Bible’s history, texts and subtexts, genres, etc.
It is important to keep in mind that the Bible was written by people attempting to capture in human language an experience of God. We do not have an expansive enough vocabulary and intellect to be able to write about the presence of the divine. This is why we describe our experiences of God’s presence through metaphor. It is also important to understand why studying the Bible should be done, despite any hesitation. The Bible is the story of God’s involvement in the world and God’s incarnate word, Jesus.
In the first sentence of the first chapter of the Gospel of John, we read, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” The Bible was inspired by God; as such it is a dynamic book. Not a history book. It continues to speak to humanity through the work of the Holy Spirit in its words.
I approach the study of scripture the same way I approach walking through an art museum. I let scripture speak to me, just as art speaks to me. I do not have a degree in art, nor do I need to know what type of paint or clay was used to create a piece of art. Or why the artist created it and for whom. All I do is let it touch me, allowing it to bring a memory or feeling to mind, or simply overwhelm me with its beauty.
The same goes for scripture. There is no “right” way to read the Bible. Simply take it one book at a time or even one passage at a time. Let it speak to you.
Going back to the verbs from our Collect above:
Hear scripture. I have the Bible on my phone and listen to a reading of it on car trips. Listening to it lets our minds wander and “see” what we are hearing in our mind’s eye.
Read scripture. If a word, sentence or passage resonates with you, spend time reflecting on it. Why does it touch you? What does it bring to mind?
Mark scripture. In other words, write in your Bible! Highlight passages that touch you. So often we treat Bibles as if they are museum pieces, placing them high on a shelf never to be opened. My personal Bible is filled with margin notes and yellow highlights. I have used it to press wildflowers picked in West Virginia. And I have spilled more than one cup of coffee on it during sermon prep.
Learn scripture. When we read the Bible, we learn the Bible. We may not necessarily memorize passages, but they will be familiar to us – so much so that they will come to mind in good times and bad.
Inwardly digest scripture. Take the messages in the Bible into your very essence. Let them spiritually nourish each and every cell in your heart, mind and body just as food does. And speaking of food, we may treat scripture as we do Holy Communion. The bread and wine we consume at Communion physically nourishes our bodies. And the study of scripture is an important complement in its holy nourishment.
Referencing the Collect a last time, when we subsume scripture, we are connected to the hope of everlasting life. The essence of scripture is a message of hope. Throughout the Hebrew Bible and New Testament, we read of God’s presence and involvement in human life. God is with us no matter what and no matter when. There is nothing more hope-filled than this reality. Our study of scripture opens a door to living eternal life now.
The Rev. Doreen Rice is priest-in-charge at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, which is located at 4th and Adams. Mother Doreen and the Covenant congregation welcome you for worship on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. Additionally, you are invited to Covenant’s free Community Dinners on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. Follow Church of the Covenant on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/covenantjc. The website is epsicopaljc.com and the phone 785-238-2897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.