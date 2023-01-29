CLAY CENTER — Hollywood has made billions of dollars off movies that feature an evil villain that commits unthinkable death and destruction. Then a hero rises in victorious retaliation against the villain and the crowd cheers. Why do we like these? Because there is something inside us, that wants to retaliate when evil is committed against innocent people; especially if it is ourselves, loved ones or friends.

But how does God say we should respond when someone wrongs us? His Word tells us to “never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.’” (Romans 12:19) And it goes on to say, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Rom. 12:21) Let us admit, this is not easy. It does not come natural to anyone.

CLINT DECKER is president of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.

