A group founded in the area last year wants to make sure the public trails around Tuttle Creek Lake are around for generations to come.
The Tuttle Creek chapter of Back Country Horsemen aims to bring together equestrians in the area while also caring for the trails they ride. Member Pattie Stalder said the volunteers spend time maintaining the trails so they’re ready for the next generation.
“We’re a recreational organization but with a very specific purpose for working and volunteering to keep these trails open … so we don’t lose wonderful areas of the Flint Hills,” she said.
The chapter held its first ride last June with around 50 riders. Stalder said they have between 15 and 20 members. While they do go trail riding together, Stalder said a main part of their mission is trail maintenance like clearing brush and branches from the trails to make them more usable.
“A lot of them come out with saws and tractors and tools, whatever they happen to have to clear the trails,” Stalder said.
The chapter is the third one in Kansas of Back Country Horsemen of America. The state organization, Back Country Horsemen of Kansas, began in 2014. Members have put in thousands of volunteer hours statewide to maintain trails.
Some of their goals for the future include signs at the trailhead, updated trail maps, equestrian pens at campsites and hitching posts. Stalder said those resources benefit both visitors to the park and the park itself.
“Our first focus is to make it clear where the trails are, to have them maintained and safe,” she said.
Stalder said they want to keep the trails safe and open for equestrians, but also for runners, hikers and campers. She said they have been working with Tuttle Creek State Park management.
She said she has family members who have done competitive riding like barrel racing or pole bending, but trail riding is a great family activity that can be done more inexpensively than some of the other riding events.
“You can go out and have such a great time and you’re not being judged,” Stalder said. “It’s something I feel is so valuable to kids and families.”
More information is available at bchkansas.com and the Friends of Randolph State Park Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.