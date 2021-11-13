They’re back! With a nod toward normal, the friends of the library have reintroduced a reader favorite to their daily shopportunity at the library.
The sale of individual titles has returned to the shelves of the friends book sale located at the north entrance. It took a break last year when Covid came to call but is back now and a welcome sight for readers across the community.
The items for sale run the gamut from books for children and adults, DVDs and audiobooks. They cover many topics, feature favorite authors and titles, as well as some future new favorites. They are priced to fit almost every budget, with some going for only 25 cents per title and others at $1 each.
Currently on the shelves are works by fiction authors Nora Roberts, Nicholas Sparks, D.W. Buffa and Michael Connelly. There are also a variety of cookbooks, such as “Pati’s Mexican Table,” “The Sweet Life,” by Kate Zuckerman, and “The Best of Country Cooking.” Kids can learn to read with “Grover and Sesame Street,” Margaret Hillert’s “The Purple Pussycat,” “More Spaghetti, I Say,” by Rita Golden Gelman, and many more.
The popular book bundles will continue to be available while supplies last. These could make a lovely present for someone – perhaps even a hostess gift for a reader when you attend their holiday party or put your feet under their Christmas dinner table.
Donated items are still not accepted, and the date for its return has not been established. Suffice it to say that it will be sometime after the beginning of the new year. The items available for sale now are from the inventory of donations on hand before it was suspended, as well as titles that have been withdrawn from the library collection.
The Gift Basket of the Month project is also still underway, and this month features two offerings that could make perfect gifts for friends or family members and maybe even a little something for yourself. First is the Baking Basket which features a Sunbeam 12-speed stand mixer, a five piece NordicWare grilling and baking set, Rachael Ray “casseround,” spatulas and other assorted kitchen tools as well as a bag of the Ladies Reading Club’s famous pecan halves.
Next to it in the display is the Vera Bradley Bundle featuring an array of items from the famous luggage and handbag design company. It includes a four-piece vinyl tote set, an 80-inch by 50-inch blanket and a family canvas tote. Rounding out the basket is a large Kenneth Cole wallet and two blank journals and a notepad.
Tickets for the drawing are available at the library’s front desk at a cost of $1 each or six for $5 or seven for $5 for current friends members. They can also be purchased online with a credit or debit card from the library website. For the latter, staff will ensure that the appropriate number of drawing slips in the entrant’s name are placed in the drawing of their choice so they have the same number of chances to win as those who buy their tickets at the library.
The book sale and baskets both help the friends in their efforts to financially support the library’s literacy-based programming. The group also made a $1,000 contribution to the library foundation on Match Day held on Oct. 12. Individual members pledged their support to the foundation and the building project with their direct donations to the fund.
Libraries across the country enjoy the support and benefits of their friends of the library groups and Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is no exception. In return, they provide the community with fun and affordable activities that can keep them giving and reading all year long.
Susan Moyer is the Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
