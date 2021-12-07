Author Christen Stovall, of Salina, Kansas, released her fourth fantasy fiction novel on Dec. 10.
“The Twisted Path,” from Boundless Fantasy, takes place 200 years before the story in her “Song of Souls” trilogy, and hence serves as a prequel, but it is also a wonderful stand-alone tale that everyone, including those who haven’t read the trilogy, can enjoy all on its own.
“I don't want people who haven’t read the trilogy to think they can't pick up this prequel and understand what's going on,” Stovall said. “It’s connected, but it really is pretty much its own separate story. One can definitely read “The Twisted Path” first without any confusion.”
When asked what prompted the writing of “The Twisted Path,” Stovall simply said, “I just had a story to tell.” And she did it in captivating fashion for what is her longest book thus far. Her target audience is adults and mature young adults who enjoy fantasy fiction adventures.
The book is available through Amazon in softbound print book and Kindle e-book formats. The e-book will also be available directly from Kindle, Apple, Barnes and Noble Nook, Raukuten Kobo, Thalia, Indigo, Angus & Robertson and Vivlio.
Synopsis of “The Twisted Path”
She gave up everything in the hope of a new life.
He was determined to make his own future.
But when murder and betrayal interrupt their plans and upend their lives, they must run from everything they held dear – or die.
Daughter of one of the most powerful families in the desert realm of Arthan, Kenna’s betrothal to the eldest son of a noble family in the newly formed kingdom of Venallis offered the perfect combination of duty and the adventure she longed for, filling the road ahead of her with promise.
Second son of the High Lord, Niall would never inherit the wealth and position destined for his older brother, instead finding purpose in service to King Fergal of Venallis. The path set for him was a straight and unwavering one: returning home for his brother’s wedding was only a minor bend in the road.
Until they heard the cry of the banshee, and everything changed – forever.
About Christen Stovall’s “Song of Souls” trilogy
The story of the Song of Souls trilogy began in her well-received first novel, “Soulbound,” released on Sept. 1, 2015, and was continued in her second novel, “Soulfire,” released on Nov. 5, 2016, the birthday of her dear late husband Dustin. It took more than two and a half years to finalize the conclusion of this adventure in “Boundless,” the third and longest book of the three, which was released on Aug. 15, 2019, the birthday of Stovall’s beloved late father, David Pantle.
More than 1,000 print copies have been sold, and more than 1,000 e-books have been downloaded, total for these three titles in the trilogy.
How “Song of Souls” was born
The idea for the “Song of Souls” fantasy fiction trilogy sprang from tragedy. After her husband Dustin took his own life in May 2010, Stovall found herself struggling to find meaning and purpose in the brief 18 months of marriage she had shared with him.
“I desperately wished I could see him, speak to him, even if it was just a moment to say goodbye,” said Stovall. “It was from that desire that an idea began to form in my mind, and a scene started to take shape.”
She said a scene in the third book is what actually inspired the entire trilogy.
“I daydreamed about a specific scenario, and from there the characters and story grew,” she explained.
It took Stovall nearly two years to develop the entire story, yielding enough material for the trilogy. All three books – “Soulbound,” “Soulfire” and “Boundless” – are available from Amazon in both Kindle e-book and softbound print editions. The entire trilogy is now also available in hardback volumes from Barnes and Noble.
“Working on these books has helped me to find the closure and purpose that felt so out of reach after I lost my husband,” said Stovall. “It has also provided a sense of legacy for the time I was given with my Dustin. He touched so many people during his brief 28 years in this life. It is my hope that he can continue to do so through these three books. This trilogy is my tribute to him. If even one person finds comfort and escape from pain in the story, it will make everything I’ve experienced worthwhile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.