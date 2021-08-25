MANHATTAN — The McCain Performance Series is back. Opening the season will be county star Sara Evans, returning to Kansas State University at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in McCain Auditorium.
Over the last two decades, the Grammy-nominated Evans has carved a successful career anchored by her insightful songwriting and warm, evocative voice. With such enduring hits as “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Perfect” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” she’s earned recognition as the fifth most-played female artist on country radio and continues to be a force on the road with tour dates crisscrossing the country. For her ninth studio album, “Copy That,” the Missouri native serves up an eclectic bounty of songs that have shaped her life and storied career.
Tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the Ticket Services Office in the newly expanded McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are available by calling 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 18 and under get 50% off the general admission price.
All K-State students are eligible to receive one free ticket per McCain Performance Series show until the funding for this program is exhausted. The free tickets are supported by the K-State student services fee up to the funding cap. Current K-State student IDs are required when obtaining a ticket from the McCain Ticket Services Office. Current K-State student IDs are also required when presenting the ticket upon entering a show. Students are limited to one ticket per current K-State ID per show while supplies last. Free student tickets are available only at the Ticket Services Office starting Aug. 25 and are not currently available by phone or online.
McCain Auditorium will follow K-State’s guidelines for COVID-19 health and safety procedures that are in place on the evening of the performance. The university is currently mandating the use of face masks. Everyone must wear face masks over their mouths and noses in all indoor spaces on university property, including McCain Auditorium. If guidelines change, McCain will adjust its practices and keep ticket holders informed. For more information, visit the university’s COVID-19 website, k-state.edu/covid-19.
If you have any questions, please email mccain@k-state.edu.
