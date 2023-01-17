Serving others is a passion that a lot of us have and some people have turned that passion into a career field. Many of use choose to do volunteer work to help with big community project while others make difference on a smaller scale and do give our time to the people in our neighborhoods and local organizations. When you choose to give back and you are living out a very important part of Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of answering the call to serve. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. showed the world that serving others may not be an easy task, but it is a rewarding one.
Dr. King ‘s faith and desire to do what is right allowed him to serve the most vulnerable citizens by spearheading a movement that would change the course of history. Dr. King spoke about the importance of service to others and how it is the one thing that all of us are capable of regardless of race, religion, gender, or economic status. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday also known as the National Day of Service, encourages all citizen all over to do something great and be of service to someone else. When we celebrate the late Dr. Kings’ birthday, we remember the humanitarian he was and that we can be more like Dr. King we put abilities and talents to use and serve our communities not just on Dr. King’s birthday, but every day.
Dr. King often shared his vision of a world with more kindness, love, and service. He was a man of the people and doing something good for the most amount of people was something that he spoke about often and by doing something selfless for someone is one way to make positive changes. In this quote from Dr. King, he views being of service to anybody is something that shows our humanity and goodwill toward our fellow man.
“Everybody can be great because everybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love.”
― Martin Luther King Jr.
As we begin celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, we should make a commitment to serve and make a difference in the world around us. Volunteering at a local shelter, getting involved in a social justice organization, or becoming a CASA volunteer and helping children and families that need advocacy in the court system are all examples of giving back.
Getting involved with your local library can also be a way to give back to your community. Libraries provide a number of public services to all members of the community and is constantly working to establish programs to promote literacy and ongoing learning.
Libraries provide access to information, resources, a safe space where people from different backgrounds can come together and benefit from all that the library has to offer.
Libraries also provide safe havens for all people which is right in line with the vision that Dr. King had of people being able to come together and take full advantage of any opportunity without fear of discrimination and unfair treatment.
Although some progress has been made, there is still work to be done to e but I believe humanity is up for the challenge of keeping Dr. King’s dream alive of answer the call to serve.
Ways to serve your community
Volunteer at a local homeless shelter
Donate blood
Become and organ donor
Get members of the community registered to vote
Get involved with your local meals on wheels program
