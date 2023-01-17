Serving others is a passion that a lot of us have and some people have turned that passion into a career field. Many of use choose to do volunteer work to help with big community project while others make difference on a smaller scale and do give our time to the people in our neighborhoods and local organizations. When you choose to give back and you are living out a very important part of Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of answering the call to serve. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. showed the world that serving others may not be an easy task, but it is a rewarding one.

Dr. King ‘s faith and desire to do what is right allowed him to serve the most vulnerable citizens by spearheading a movement that would change the course of history. Dr. King spoke about the importance of service to others and how it is the one thing that all of us are capable of regardless of race, religion, gender, or economic status. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday also known as the National Day of Service, encourages all citizen all over to do something great and be of service to someone else. When we celebrate the late Dr. Kings’ birthday, we remember the humanitarian he was and that we can be more like Dr. King we put abilities and talents to use and serve our communities not just on Dr. King’s birthday, but every day.

ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.