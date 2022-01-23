The library is wearing our hearts on our sleeves as well as our windows, doors and more. In addition to the upcoming Valentine’s Day, this is also due to the kickoff of the annual winter fundraisers for our book donation program, DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy.
Patrons have three opportunities to show their love for children’s literacy between now and February 25. First, you can become a “heart donor” when you purchase one or more paper hearts for $1 each at participating locations, including Exchange Bank, RC Kennels, Twitches Gallery and the library. We will add your name to your hearts and post them for all to see. Last year’s event saw hearts decorating the entire circulation desk and we hope to have the same good fortune this year.
Readers can also go on a Blind Date with a Book during the month. Each child will be able to select the age range for the books most appropriate for them and then choose from that section the books they want to “date.” Since the date is blind, they won’t know the title or author of the items they chose until they unwrap them. Each blind date book may be purchased for $1 each in this sweetheart deal.
Patrons of all ages can also show their love to family, friends, employees and others by giving them a special Valentine’s Day Jar. Three different jars are available that will give the gift of indulgence to whomever receives it. Prices range from $5-$6 each and orders can be placed now and through Feb. 9. Payment can be made when the jars are picked up at the library and ready in plenty of time to give to your Valentine on the red letter day.
“Feeling Bubbly” is an eight ounce jar of bubble bath mix made from water, liquid soap, glycerin or coconut oil and essential oils. “I Love You S’more” offers a tasty assortment of this classic campfire favorite’s flavors including marshmallows, M&Ms and Teddy Grahams. Not to be outdone, “Sending You Lots of Hugs and Kisses” goes right to the heart of the holiday with an assortment of these Hershey’s favorites.
These activities are sure to warm everyone’s heart knowing that their generosity and gratitude will ultimately support a program designed to put books in the hands of children and families in need. The DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy program is designed to put books into the home libraries of families with limited resources, so their children have the opportunity to read outside of the classroom.
Practice makes perfect and those kids who can exercise their right to read often also reinforce and build the literacy skills they are developing at school. From the classroom to the living room, readers of all ages can expand their vocabulary, improve their language fluency, develop their comprehension skills and more, simply by having the opportunity to read throughout their day.
To do this, the library holds a series of events throughout the year to raise funds to purchase titles for donation. Sometimes these are given directly to families, while at others, they are donated to the organizations and programs that serve them. Welcome to the World, the program that donates new board books to each child born at Geary Community Hospital, is an example of the former.
Be a children’s literacy lover and offer your support to one of these Valentine’s season activities. It’s a great way to show your love of books, reading and children, and it’s done in partnership with your public library.
