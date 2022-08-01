Country and gospel singer Josh Turner is among the more than 20 attractions in the 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series. Single tickets for this year’s performance series go on sale online at mccain.k-state.edu beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
MANHATTAN — Single tickets will go on sale for more than 20 exciting shows in the upcoming McCain Performance Series. Tickets will go on sale online only at mccain.k-state.edu beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, and then will be available 24 hours a day.
McCain had previously announced that single tickets would be available on Aug. 1 but has pushed the date back due to unforeseen delays.
Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10, tickets can be purchased in person or by calling 785-532-6428 from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. In-person tickets can be purchased at McCain’s Ticket Services Office in the auditorium’s newly expanded lobby.
“We are offering 22 fabulous events in 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series, bringing K-State and the Flint Hills region the best in music, dance, theatre, comedy and family fun,” said Todd Holmberg, McCain Auditorium executive director. “Our lineup has something for everyone to enjoy.”
The following shows are part of the 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series, with all events in McCain Auditorium:
• The Guess Who, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
• Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
• Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
• “Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
• “Gazillion Bubble Show,” 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
• Count Basie, featuring the New York Voices, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct.15.
• “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023.
• The Commodores, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023.
• Brian Regan, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Ticket prices for each performance are available at mccain.k-state.edu. Discounts are available for bundling seven or more shows. Call the box office at 785-532-6428 for details. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
