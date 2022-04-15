3.5 out of 5 stars
Back in 2019, I was a bit surprised to find that the video game-based kids movie, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” turned out to be overall an entertaining film. That’s largely due to my familiarity with the game it’s based on. Films based on games tend to be hit or miss. It’s not a perfect movie, but it doesn’t have to be.
It also had one of the most non-controversial controversies surrounding it all, centered around the initial design of the main character, Sonic the Hedgehog. The film was delayed because fans of the franchise didn’t like the initial design. So, producers tweaked his appearance. This small mishap somehow seemed to be a selling point for the movie when it was finally released.
Regardless, while “Sonic the Hedgehog” is an all around fun and entertaining movie, its sequel “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” released in theaters April 8, manages to be better. It offers more action sequences, a more captivating story and a lot of color for the eyes to take in.
The movie begins months after Sonic’s arch nemesis, Dr. Ivo Robotnik, played again by Jim Carrey, was exiled to the “mushroom planet” as seen in the first film.
While Robotnik works out his plan to escape what he calls his “portobello purgatory” and gain revenge on Sonic for putting him there in the first place, he meets up with an echidna named Knuckles (Idris Elba).
Knuckles, the last of his tribe, is also searching for Sonic to settle a dispute surrounding the honor of his people by finding the location of the “Master Emerald” – an ancient relic that gives its holder the power to conform reality to their will.
Sonic (voiced again by Ben Schwartz), meanwhile, has settled in with Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpter) whom he met in part one.
He spends his time trying to be a superhero and saving people in danger, which doesn’t go particularly well.
As Tom and Maddie travel to Hawaii for Maddie’s sister, Rachel’s (Natasha Rothwell) wedding, Sonic is left back home by himself.
Meanwhile, a fox named Miles “Tails” Prower, who gets his name because he has two tails, travels to earth from the same world Sonic is from. He’s also quite a fan of Sonic.
The two meet when Tails rescues Sonic from a threatening ordeal with Robotnik and Knuckles at the Wachowski house.
Both teams then venture to find the Master Emerald. Sonic and Tails need to find it before Robotnik and his evil entourage, which includes Knuckles, gets their hands on it.
I don’t think audiences who are unfamiliar with the Sonic video games, published by the entertainment company, Sega, will get much out of these movies. They’re very much aimed at fans of the franchise. This is especially true with part two, as the story takes a lot more content out of the source material than the first film did. And it does so rather well.
Many of the scenes are vibrant and colorful. The story does have a few slow moments, mainly with drawn-out dialogue. There’s also an entire scene with an absent Sonic that goes on for several minutes.
While Jim Carrey’s performance in the first movie manages to get some laughs out of me, his performance in this new movie didn’t get nearly as many.
I had the impression Carrey was merely going through the motions in a few of his scenes. His energy tends to waiver throughout the story.
Regardless, the action between these characters whom I became familiar with from my Sega playing days back in the 1990s is truly a nostalgic trip.
The sequel compliments the first movie. As fans of the video games are its target audience, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” makes good on its promise to deliver what the fans are expecting – namely, a large array of elements from the game portrayed on the big screen.
Paramount Studios, which released Sonic 2, reported that their sequel hit an estimated $71 million domestically during its opening weekend.
An April 10 CNN article stated that this box office earning exceeded the studios expectations, which also manages to be the biggest opening for a movie based on a video game. That includes the first film.
With its entertaining action sequences, vibrant scenes, and great casting choices (particularly Idris Elba humorously contrasting the voice acting of Ben Schwartz), it’s a worthy, entertaining sequel.
