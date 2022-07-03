There was once a valley in the land of Israel that was beautiful and fertile, teeming with people and life. But today if you go and see it, it is a barren valley. Nothing grows there. No one lives there. This is a tale of a city that once occupied that valley – Sodom.
History’s most well-known citizen of Sodom was a man called Lot. He was the nephew of a famous man, Abraham. When Lot decided to move his family there, he unwisely moved them into a grossly immoral and violent city. It is written about the area, “Now the men of Sodom were wicked, great sinners against the Lord.” (Genesis 12:13) This prompted people who knew of the city to pray to the Lord God against Sodom’s evil ways.
The Lord heard their prayers, but the evil was so immense, God in His wisdom and justice, chose to destroy Sodom, and other nearby cities that were just as depraved. However, before bringing His judgment, He was willing to spare the cities, if any upright citizens could be found; but there were none. In God’s mercy though, he rescued Lot and his daughters. His wife nearly escaped as well, but she looked back in affection for the city and her life was lost.
There were two angels disguised as common men who came to lead them out. When they did, the men of the city surrounded Lot’s home, and demanded to engage in repulsive things with them. They would not heed Lot’s urging to stop. Finally, the angels exerted their spiritual powers to blind the men so they could leave Sodom. And when they did, the anger of God poured out on Sodom, Gomorrah and three other cities in the valley. They were all completely destroyed – so severe that nothing could ever live there again.
The true and stunning saga of Sodom has provided an illustration of consequences for those who persist in engaging in deviant sexual activities, “… just as Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding cities, which likewise indulged in sexual immorality and pursued unnatural desire, serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.” (Jude 1:7) Additionally, the people in the cities were a picture of the eternal fate of those who arrogantly stay on their own lawless course and refuse to follow God’s ways, “… by turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to ashes, [God] condemned them to extinction, making them an example of what is going to happen to the ungodly …” (2 Peter 2:6)
This is a sobering historical tale of warning about the judgment of God, which is coming on the whole world. And only those who respond to His saving grace and mercy will be spared, just as Lot and his daughters were.
Is our world any better than Sodom and Gomorrah? We give our bodies to one another for personal pleasure, deliberately ignoring God’s standards. We use, and sometimes abuse, others to satisfy our selfish lusts. Adults prey upon our little ones for a moment of gross enjoyment, while destroying their innocence for a lifetime. We salivate over images that excite our sexual senses, like animals having meat dangled before us. Our egotistical passions lead us along as our masters, delivering a guilty conscience and feelings of shame. Even so, we bury the truth of what testifies against us and do it again with no fear of God, nor of consequences.
Parent. Grandparent. Politician. Preacher. Church member. Neighbor. Friend. No matter who we are, there should be no pride in this, but only shocking embarrassment. What madness!
But praise God. Just as He showed mercy to Lot, so He is willing to show mercy to us, and not treat us as we deserve. If only we will humble ourselves before God, confess our wrongs and turn from our sinful path, He will deliver us. Because Jesus died and rose again, deliverance is possible.
A prayer for you – “O Lord, save us from ourselves! We have yielded to our lustful passions at great cost. Forgive us for what we have done. We plead for your mercy. Deliver us. Set us free from what has enslaved us. In Jesus name. Amen.”
