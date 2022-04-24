Near the end of Jesus’ ministry, He was with His disciples in Jerusalem. They commented on the beauty of the temple buildings. Jesus responded with a prediction about what would happen to them in the future.
This naturally prompted questions, which led Jesus to expand on His prophecy. Knowing it would deeply trouble the disciples, He wove into His message words of assurance, saying, “See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet.” (Matthew 24:6)
Jesus’ prediction of the future to the disciples included disturbing events like wars, famines, persecution, increased crime, disease, natural disasters, as well as the degradation of the heart of man, becoming more calloused and ruthless toward others.
Our Lord knew times like these would cause His followers to be greatly disturbed to the point of being frightened, so in a spirit of wisdom He sought to prepare them for what was coming. Then they could remember His words and not be anxious.
He also knew that when prophetic events would unfold, it will appear chaotic, and believers might feel like evil is triumphing and God is nowhere to be found. His teaching was to assure His followers that God is present and in charge. For He not only predicted what will be taking place but will be working in the midst of it.
We live in a chaotic world where there are crises of all sorts happening simultaneously across the globe. Sometimes there is the sense of organized chaos, where godless influencers plot evil together at the national and international levels. The truth is routinely attacked and lies rewarded. Immorality is glorified. Wars and rumors of wars persist. Threats of famine abound. It is easy to be disturbed at all we see taking place and wonder where the world is headed, becoming worried for ourselves, our children and grandchildren.
Jesus knows the Evil One will take advantage of such crises that affects people’s emotions. He will attempt to deceive them in the church, within the family, throughout society and succeed. Jesus keenly understood this was a spiritual battle between good and evil – God and Satan.
He told His disciples about a great light that will bring hope into the world and push back against the forces of darkness during this time of global spiritual upheaval. It is the light of the gospel of Jesus. It will be proclaimed throughout all the earth and rescue the souls of men and women who are enslaved by the empty promises of their sinful generation.
The disciples were told they will need to endure to the end during this time of trial Jesus predicted. He did not say they would escape from it but would need to persevere through it to the end. And how could they do that when the pressure would be immense? By the Spirit of God who indwells them. It would not be according to their own strength or wisdom, but through the power of their resurrected Christ.
This is a message for us. Let us not be filled with alarm at the troubling events swarming around us. Rather, as believers read Jesus’ words again, and remember that He predicted times like these will come. Respond by being vigilant to protect yourself from deception. Take up the gospel and share it with someone who is trapped in sin. Love one another. Then endure, persevere and keep pressing forward.
A prayer for you: “Lord God, I pray that believers would not be alarmed when seeing what is happening in the world. Rather, may they remember your words, go and preach the gospel and endure to the end with joy, while being faithful to all your commands. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Clint Decker is president of Great Awakenings. Share a comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org or follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.