After the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Float Your Boat is back this August at Milford Lake.
This time, there will be a whole two day event surrounding the annual cardboard boat race called the Splash Palooza with an added 5K glow run taking place Friday evening before the boat race and concerts taking place Saturday evening afterwards.
Aug. 13, the Glow Run 5K will take place with check-in beginning at 7 p.m. and the race itself starting at 8:30 p.m. at Acorns Resort. Float Your Boat will take place Aug. 14 with check-in beginning at 11 a.m. and running until noon. Boats will be judged from noon until 1 p.m. and will take to the water with races beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 2:30 p.m.
Later that night, Acorns Resort will play host to two bands. Fast Times will play from 5 until 8 p.m. and the Hype will play from 9 until 11 p.m. at Acorns.
The rules for the cardboard boat race remain the same as in previous years.
The categories include Family, Teen, Open, Extreme, and Stock Tank. There is no pre-registration necessary to take part in the event.
To compete in the family category at least one person in the boat must be older than 18. Teams in this category must be related in some capacity. Guardians, big brother/big sister and temporary custody pairs are allowed.
To compete in the teen category, everyone in the boat must be between the ages of 13 and 18. Teams may be made up of two to four people.
Open class is open to all, but there must be at least one person on the boat who is older than 18.
To compete in the extreme class, boaters must all be older than 18 and there must be at least four and up to six people in the boat.
To take part in the stock tank division, there need to be a maximum of four participants in tank. One person must be full-time employee in agriculture, cattle or bioscience. Stock tanks may be plastic or metal.
Cardboard boats are to be handmade out of cardboard and tape. They must be propelled by oars or paddles alone — no motors or “Fred Flintstone” style boats, according to the official rules. Rafts are not allowed. Boats need to have 18 inch walls on the front, back and both sides.
Please see www.junctioncity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=22 for a full list of rules surrounding the boat race.
People can check out https://register.chronotrack.com/r/61836 to register for the glow run 5K in advance.
