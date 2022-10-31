Manhattan — Costumed canines galore.
Dogs dressed as dinosaurs, spiders, unicorns and everything in between filtered through Manhattan City Park Sunday evening for the 4th annual Howl and Prowl event sponsored by the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.
At least 200 people and their dogs — and one cat — came to the park to celebrate Halloween and mingle with other pets. K-State senior pre-vet majors Chase Gore and Mackenzie Birney brought their 6-month-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Cheddar. The pup wore a hot dog outfit with lights illuminating the mustard portion of the costume.
“He is a hot dog dog,” Birney said. “An electric hot dog dog. Another dog had like, three donuts down its back. That’s the only other food costume I’ve seen.”
Birney said it was the couple’s first time attending Howl and Prowl. She said Cheddar doesn’t chew up shoes or furniture, but definitely “shreds his toys.” Gore said they wanted to get outside and socialize Cheddar with other dogs.
“He’s skittish around the big dogs, but for the most part he gets along with everybody,” Birney said. “He definitely has a corgi attitude.”
Marina and William Baize dressed as Shaggy and Velma from “Scooby Doo.” They brought their three-year-old son, Jude, who was wrapped in a Scooby outfit and rode in a wagon.
“He has brittle bone disease,” Marina Baize said. “We had a slight incident last weekend and had to be life-flighted to Kansas City. He needs some cheering up.”
The Baize family’s dog, Arlo, wore a jester outfit. William Baize said the energetic husky/lab mix can be a handful at times.
“He likes to talk back mostly,” Marina Baize said.
The Baize family later participated in the Howl and Prowl costume contest for both pets and people. There also were carnival games and vendors lined up along the Fremont Street sidewalk and Central Park Road. Members of the Manhattan Fire Department and the K-State Shelter Medicine mobile unit operated through the College of Veterinary Medicine passed out dog treats as well as candy for two-legged trick-or-treaters.
Marina Baize said the family tried to attend last year’s Howl and Prowl but couldn’t make it.
“We look forward to it, big time,” Marina Baize said. “Arlo just wants to meet everyone.”
Originally from South Dakota, Berni and Stewart Olson have lived in Manhattan for more than three years after Berni took a teaching position in the K-State athletic training program. The couple brought their year-and-a-half-old golden retriever, Georgie, to Howl and Prowl to socialize with others.
“I’m trying to convince Stewart that we need another one,” Berni Olson said. “I think another golden, maybe. Georgie is pretty fun, she enjoys (events like Howl and Prowl).”
“It helps her burn off some energy,” Stewart Olson said.
More photos from Howl and Prowl can be found online at themercury.com.
