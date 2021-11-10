Stepping Stones CAC receives donations from local Sorority

The Geary Riley Saline Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. delivered 90 brand new Care Bears to Stepping Stones Child Advocacy Center in Manhattan last month.
Through this donation, the chapter fulfilled the need for stuffed animals that CAC provides to their clients.
The Geary Riley Saline Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was chartered on July 9, 1979. Joan Potts-Strayhan is the current president. GRS is involved in the community and civic engagement in Geary, Riley, and Saline counties.
Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas provides facilitation, support and collaborative leadership to the CACs in the state. Each CAC in Kansas is a nationally accredited independent entity. Still, all CACs share a common belief: a coordinated, multidisciplinary response to child abuse is the most effective and most compassionate response to abused children.
“We truly appreciate your thoughtful contribution of Care Bears to Stepping Stones Child Advocacy Center,” Linda Goodridge, Forensic Interviewer and Family Victim Advocate, said. “Because of your generosity, we can further our mission in providing services to children of physical and sexual abuse across the counties that we serve, supporting and assisting each child while they are on their healing and recovery journey.”
Emily Selby, Director of Stepping Stones CAC, thanked the Sorority for the work the group does in Manhattan.
“With the help of your caring organization, we can bring smiles to the children that we help serve, and we thank you again for your generosity,” she said.
