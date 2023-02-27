The murder mystery genre is going through a renaissance, and director Rian Johnson is making an outsized contribution to the revival.

Johnson’s “Knives Out,” and the recent sequel “Glass Onion,” took a winking approach to the genre’s tropes, while still playing things straight and avoiding becoming a parody. Recent remakes of Hercule Poirot films by director Kenneth Branagh have been surprisingly popular, and even Adam Sandler’s “Murder Mystery” was a fun addition (with a sequel coming to Netflix next month).