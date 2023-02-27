The murder mystery genre is going through a renaissance, and director Rian Johnson is making an outsized contribution to the revival.
Johnson’s “Knives Out,” and the recent sequel “Glass Onion,” took a winking approach to the genre’s tropes, while still playing things straight and avoiding becoming a parody. Recent remakes of Hercule Poirot films by director Kenneth Branagh have been surprisingly popular, and even Adam Sandler’s “Murder Mystery” was a fun addition (with a sequel coming to Netflix next month).
With his new streaming show, “Poker Face,” Johnson continues his streak of success. From the noir homage “Brick” to the time travel thriller “Looper,” Johnson’s film’s hop from genre to genre, bringing something new to familiar territory. Depending who you ask, his Star Wars film “The Last Jedi” was either the best recent film in the franchise, or an abomination that shouldn’t be spoken of. What’s certain is that no one calls it uninteresting. With mystery, Johnson may have found his best playground.
Johnson created the show, and he also gets writing and directing credits on multiple episodes. It’s not his first foray into the small screen, having directed some of the best episodes of “Breaking Bad.”
“Poker Face,” which is almost through its first season on Peacock, fits the mold of Columbo. In the first act of each episode, we meet a colorful new collection of characters. Grudges and motives are slowly revealed until one of them is brutally, and sometimes creatively, murdered. Unlike other crime of the week shows like “Law and Order,” the bodies sometimes take a long time to arrive. By taking its time, “Poker Face” allows the audience to form bonds to the characters. The pacing is the show’s biggest strength, and it seems like the type of format that would be difficult before the streaming era. It also means that the audience isn’t trying to solve the mystery along with the detective, we already know who’s responsible, we just don’t always know why.
Finally, about a third of the way through each episode, our heroine makes an appearance. Played by Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Cale has the ability to tell when anyone is lying. Blackballed from Casinos, where her minor superpower would be lucrative, and on the run from a vengeful businessman, she roams the country working odd jobs. When people around her die, she uses her skills to solve the case, often righting the wrongs of local law enforcement.
Lyonne could have easily been a cinematic footnote. Most people first saw her as the sexually advanced friend in the American Pie films almost 25 years ago. While she never went away, her role in “Orange is the New Black,” one of the first streaming shows to blow up for Netflix, seemed to galvanize her career. Netflix’s time-loop series “Russian Doll” showed that she could carry a show as the lead.
Lyonne is an interesting choice to lead the show, and she’s believable as someone who can disappear among the waitresses, roadies and janitors she mingles with from episode to episode.
The rest of the cast changes from episode to episode, but it’s undoubtedly the show’s biggest strength. Whether it’s budget or the director’s connections, “Poker Face” nabs incredible actors each week. Adrien Brody, Tim Blake Nelson, Ellen Barkin, Chloe Sevigny, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as well as Manhattan native Charles Melton, are just a few of the one-episode appearances.
The case-of-the-week format is a welcome throwback to a time before the “bingeable” style of shows that unfold more like an 8-hour film than a TV series. In fact, other than the first episode, viewers could probably watch any episode independently without missing a beat. Of course, with only 10 episodes in the first season, most viewers will want to watch them all.
“Second-screeing,” the act of using another device while watching a show, has become the norm for lots of people. “Poker Face” is the rare show that actually rewards your complete attention. Small details emerge as important plot points later in each episode. It’s a level of craft that sets “Poker Face” apart from lots of other shows that seem to be going through the motions.
Unlike other Peacock originals, including the underrated “Rutherford Falls” and “Girls5eva,” “Poker Face” has had enough initial success to be renewed for another season. In an era of way too many television shows, it stands apart because of its cast and creativity. It’s definitely not a show that viewers should skip.
