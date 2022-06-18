June 21 marks the first day of summer! Who else is excited? So many things to do but now the hard decision of what to do first. Do you continue to stay in the AC and curl up with a good book? Do you travel to another town, state or country? Do you go to the pool or beach every day to cool off from the Kansas heat? Whether you plan to stay inside, travel or relax outside by the water, make sure to have a good book nearby.
It is wonderful to have a great read in hand to make the time go by for those long car rides or air travel. The library has you covered if you are the type of person who needs a physical copy of the book in your hand. We also have the options of audiobooks, audio downloads, e-books, digital movies, tv shows and music through our digital platforms, Overdrive (Libby) and Hoopla. So, no matter where you travel to or if you just plan on staying inside in the comfort of your own home, grab as many books as you can and have a fun adventure to distant lands this summer.
If you are looking for something to do around town with your little one(s), the Young People’s Department has our monthly Storywalk JC. Our story for the month of June is “Hey! A Colorful Mystery,” by Kate Read, so stop by the library to pick up your storyboard in the Young People’s Department soon.
You will start at the library and walk around the downtown area to visit the local businesses that contain the different pages to the story. The library is the final stop, and once you have completed the walk, you can return your story board to the Young People’s Department and your kids can collect their prize.
The programs in the Young People’s Department have had a great attendance response this season. This includes Musical Mondays, the STEAM camps, Friday Night Live, Book2Movie, Movie Mondays, Storytime and more. Coming soon will be a totally unique and totally fun program entitled Totally Turtle.
It will be a virtual experience for both children and adults that will be held on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. Both in person and zoom options are available for this once in a lifetime experience that will begin with a zoom presentation by the Turtle Hospital in Florida. Following the presentation, we will also offer a special story time. Preregistration is required, and participants can pick up a registration bag with sea turtle crafts and more.
We also look forward to each family’s visit to the Young People’s department before or after the programs so they can check out their next batch of books. The library has reading programs for all ages, from Pre-Kindergarten to school age students to adults. With this, the whole family can enroll in a reading program, and adults have a great opportunity to model the behavior they are encouraging in their children.
Another great thing about summer reading is there are no required titles that anyone must choose. Participants can follow their reading bliss and dive into the titles, authors and topics they love to read and that interest them the most. Some people, including kids, have no use for fiction but will read nonfiction all day long, particularly as it pertains to a topic in which they are already interested. Others are all fiction all the time including those that fit particular genres they can’t get enough of.
All books, audiobooks, e-books and audio downloads will qualify to be counted for summer reading so everyone can win prizes for reading the things they love to read anyway. It’s a win-win situation. Movies and music do not qualify for the program, though.
Stop by the library soon to sign up for Summer Reading and read your way to fun and prizes. We have programs for all ages, including one just for you.
