Summer is the season of traditions, like going to the pool or lake to swim, playing in or watching baseball games, and slurping up rapidly melting cool treats before they drip all over you.
It’s also the season for a long-standing and perennial favorite program, the Tie Dye and Ice Cream Party. Tie dye will be held on Friday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the library. One t-shirt will be available for each kid at no charge to use for their project. They are also invited to bring an item from home, such as a plain, white pillowcase to do another.
Staff will be on hand to help them twist, tie and band the items to create their desired designs. The dipping and dyeing will take place outside in the parking lot on the east side of the library building. That lot will be blocked off for this event to protect everyone’s safety.
Once dyed, the items will be hung to dry outside. In the meantime, the kids will adjourn to the meeting room and ice cream will be had by all. This is a great opportunity for them to just hang out and enjoy each other’s company.
Any 6th through 12th grade student is welcome to sign up and attend as long as spots are available. Pre-registration is required, and that is as easy as calling the library to add your child’s information to the form. Signatures can be added at a later date.
Tie Dye and Ice Cream is part of the library’s Friday Night Live series for older students. In addition to it, Sugar Rush will be held on July 15 at 4:30 p.m. in partnership with the Junction City Police Department.
While here, families are also welcome to sign up for the Summer Reading program, which is currently underway, or any of the companion activities that are also on the schedule. Summer Reading will run through July 31, so there is still plenty of time for kids to read their way to prizes and hit their reading goals.
According to the Science History Institute, tie-dyeing is an ancient art practiced across continents and cultures. The essential elements are fabric, string and colorful dye. Among the oldest techniques is bandhani, practiced for more than 4,000 years in South Asia.
Bandhani textiles are produced by plucking fabric into tight, tiny knots before dipping it into dye vats, a method that produces exceptionally delicate and complicated patterns. Other, widely varied techniques of tie-dyeing were developed in Southeast Asia, South America, West Africa and elsewhere.
Per SHI, pinpointing the entry of tie-dyeing into American culture has been a little more difficult to determine. One early reference was found in a 1909 article in The Craftsman by a chemistry professor. Entitled “Tied and Dyed Work: An Oriental Process with American Variations,” it recognized Indian dyers as the originators and perfectors of many tie-dye techniques. It also praised examples of tie-dyes made with modern, Western materials and designs.
Regardless of when or how the concept of tie-dyeing found its way to the states, it took flight during the 1960’s when a generation of young people embraced it with open arms. This was and continues to be evident in the mini-culture promoted by followers of the band, The Grateful Dead.
For those DIYers, “Tie-Dye to Die for: Dye it, Wear it, Share it” by Shabd Simon-Alexander could be a fun book to borrow and take home. You might also check out what Creative Bug has to offer on the topic. All you will need to do for that is to follow the link from the Resources tab on the library web page, www.jclib.org, choose Junction City from the drop-down menu and then enter your library card number.
Stop by or call the library today to sign up for Tie Dye and Ice Cream, any other programs that strike your fancy and for summer reading itself. The library calendar is packed this summer, and we look forward to seeing you and your family soon.
