We are officially in the summer season. It seems like summer arrived a little earlier than expected with the warmer temperatures we have had lately, but on June 21 of this year, we welcomed summer with opened arms.
Summertime can be a lot of fun. School is out, so there is more time to spend with kids and make plans for the entire family. We make plans for things to do at home and away from home. Outdoor activities become more frequent and community organizations, such as the library, provide summer long programs that encourage members of the community to read and participate in summer activities for children, teens and adults.
There are so many things fun things to do in the summer, but we can’t forget to make sure we stay safe and protect ourselves from weather conditions in the summer that could be harmful.
Lately, regions all over the nation, including here in Kansas, have been experiencing very warm weather with temperatures reaching the upper 90s even sometime triple digits. Although this sort of weather is expected, but it is still very uncomfortable. It seems like every day on the news, meteorologist are reporting about different areas of the country having multiple days of heat followed by strong storms and unpredictable weather.
Relaxed routines allow more room for vacations. The summer season can allow for more outdoor activities. Yes, summer is a loved season by most people including myself, but a big part of the summer is of course extreme heat, and being prepared for it makes things go a lot smoother.
Staying safe during the summer is a key to having a great one, from water safety to protecting yourself from the sun and other elements. This season, it is key to make sure you take precautions that will keep you and your family safe from any possible risks. Regions all over the nation have been feeling the effects of extreme temperatures that have caused a change in the way people are living just to deal with the extreme heat. Kansas is no stranger to experiencing very warm temperatures and finding ways to keep cool.
Simple things we do every day such as drinking water, using sunscreen and taking frequent breaks on hot days help protect our skin from harmful UV rays. Drinking lots of water and taking breaks keep our body temperature regulated to avoid heat exhaustion. It is also a good idea to avoid certain beverages such as caffeine or alcohol on hot days to avoid dehydration. Staying hydrated is very important!
When doing yard work or exercising outside, it is best to do those activities in the evening when the sun is going down and the temperature is cooler. It is also encouraged to pace yourself and try not to overwork your body.
Another important tip is to have an emergency action plan in place if you or a loved one would suffer from heat exhaustion. Looking for the signs of heat exhaustion such as headache, dizziness, confusion or extreme thirst can be lifesaving, and getting the proper medical attention for these situations is key.
The extreme heat can make it very difficult to work or complete any task due to the discomfort and possible health risk that can occur because of heat exhaustion, sunburn or dehydration. A combination of high temperatures and humidity can be risky, and it is encouraged that you stay indoors on extremely hot days if you are able.
There are also places in the community where you can cool off on the hot summer days, and the library is a great place to not only visit, but beat the heat as well. The library is open seven days a week and is open to the public during regular business hours. The community is welcomed to browse the collection, use the computer or just come in and see what the library has planned for the remainder of the summer. The library can provide not only relief from the elements but help you get a library card just in case you want to check out a book while you are here.
Ways to keep cool during the summer:
• Drink Plenty of water
• Run the sprinkler
• Eat plenty of chilled fruits and vegetables
• Use portable fans
• Visit the library
