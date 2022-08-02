I believe it is Murphy’s law that states “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong and at the worst possible times.” This law fits for so many life situations and just when it seems like life is finally giving you a break another unfortunate thing happens. The library world is no different, unexpected things happen all the time. Patrons visit the local library for many different reasons, but the main one is to checkout items, from are ever growing collection. The library staff loves to help patrons of all ages find library items they like and being able to be a part of patrons having a positive library experience is what we strive for. but when life happens with all of its spills and thrills, library items become damaged or lost and knowing how to take care of library items is important for every library patron.

I know talking about damaged or lost items is a less popular topic to write an article about, but providing information to the community about lost and damaged material and how it affects the entire community may be a way to encourage proper care of library materials when they leave the library. When a patron signs up for a library card, they are taking the first step to towards being able to take advantage of all the library has to offer, but they are also agreeing to take responsibility for the items they check out. This includes if an item were to become lost or damaged. The patron is agreeing to pay for the replacement cost if something unfortunately happens to the item while it is checked out to them. This would also include materials that household members have checked out on their library accounts. When an item has been declared damaged, a letter is sent to the patron with details about the item that was damaged There is also information about the library account it what checked out too, the replacement cost and library contact information if the patron has any questions.

ASHLEY TODD is the Head of Circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

