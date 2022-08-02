I believe it is Murphy’s law that states “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong and at the worst possible times.” This law fits for so many life situations and just when it seems like life is finally giving you a break another unfortunate thing happens. The library world is no different, unexpected things happen all the time. Patrons visit the local library for many different reasons, but the main one is to checkout items, from are ever growing collection. The library staff loves to help patrons of all ages find library items they like and being able to be a part of patrons having a positive library experience is what we strive for. but when life happens with all of its spills and thrills, library items become damaged or lost and knowing how to take care of library items is important for every library patron.
I know talking about damaged or lost items is a less popular topic to write an article about, but providing information to the community about lost and damaged material and how it affects the entire community may be a way to encourage proper care of library materials when they leave the library. When a patron signs up for a library card, they are taking the first step to towards being able to take advantage of all the library has to offer, but they are also agreeing to take responsibility for the items they check out. This includes if an item were to become lost or damaged. The patron is agreeing to pay for the replacement cost if something unfortunately happens to the item while it is checked out to them. This would also include materials that household members have checked out on their library accounts. When an item has been declared damaged, a letter is sent to the patron with details about the item that was damaged There is also information about the library account it what checked out too, the replacement cost and library contact information if the patron has any questions.
When items are lost or damaged there is a replacement fee that is charged to a patron’s account and that must be paid in order for the account to be in good standing again. The replacement cost is the amount that the library paid for the book. There could be an additional cost for damaged items if extra work is required to repair it. Items that are lost do not require any extra cost because the library no longer has the item and it has been removed from the collection.
If there is minimal damaged to an item, the library is able to repair it and the patron is not required to be financially responsible. In severe cases things like mold, severe liquid damage torn pages, burned pages, and items that have foul order, or significant stains could result in a patron paying the replacement cost because those materials are beyond repair and would have to be replaced.
When you find yourself in a situation where you have lost or damaged a book, the important thing is to always communicate with your library. We understand that life happens and things can happen to materials that are borrowed from the library. A puppy eats the book, a baby chews on a nice board book because it is something new or you are drinking your favorite beverage and accidently spill it all over a book. Sometimes items just get lost, but the library is here to help you so you can continue to enjoy using the library and can answer any questions you have about the process of caring for library materials. It is also very to let the library staff to assess any damage and not to repair it yourself so no further damage it done to the item. The library items are here for everyone to share and enjoy so take special care of them so they can be loved by someone else
Ways to care for library items
Do not eat when using library items
Keep library books and other materials in a dry place
Do not dog ear or fold pages of library books
Use bookmarks to hold your place in books you are reading
ASHLEY TODD is the Head of Circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
