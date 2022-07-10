I recently returned from two weeks in Alaska. Spending time in Alaska points out very clearly that there are two worlds co-existing there: the world of nature – God’s creation – and the world of human society.
I expected to see ample wildlife in Alaska, especially moose and bears. I saw neither but did see evidence of their existence in the forests. For example, there was a sign on a hiking trail that read, “Warning! Aggravated moose on trails. They have the right of way.”
As Christians, we exist in two worlds: God’s world and society’s world. Society’s world is known for strife, violence, competition, greed, war and division. What is important in society’s world is wealth, prestige and success. And what this world falsely promises is safety and security. If we just work hard enough and amass enough money, all will be well.
Counter to society’s world is God’s world, which is the world of Jesus. What matters in Jesus’ world is not what is on the outside, but rather what is on the inside – in other words, what is in our hearts. When our hearts are focused on God, we experience an internal transformation. We move from the false belief that society can provide security to understanding we are safe and secure in God. Our transformation results in a radical faith in God.
This transformation is a journey of death. As Christians, the cross is a powerful symbol of life through Jesus’ resurrection. It is in its essence, however, a symbol of death, as the cross was used by the Romans to kill anyone who was viewed as a threat to Rome’s imperial rule.
Jesus told his followers to “Follow me and take up your cross.” He was instructing followers to die to society’s world with a death marked by surrender to God’s grace.
As Christians, we are sent into society’s world by God to love and care for our neighbors. Like the 70 followers Jesus sent in the Gospel of Luke, we are sent as “lambs in the midst of wolves.” We may experience hostility and threats from others and our denominations may even receive threats of violence from others who claim to be Christians.
At this moment in time, a time of fear and anger, we need God’s world for safety and security. A church and its community of believers can provide this solace. The church is the body of Christ and Christ is the way, the truth and the life. We do not need to save the world. Jesus has already accomplished this through his death and resurrection.
Despite the state of affairs in society’s world, we are never alone because we are eternally showered in God’s love and grace. And this is the real safety and security the world craves and needs right now.
