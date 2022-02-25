2.5 stars out of 5
The next sequel to the 1974 slasher film, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” lives up to its title as far as blood and gore is concerned. The brains, though, are few.
This ninth installment in the franchise, also titled “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” was released Feb. 18 on Netflix and takes place 50 years after the events of the first movie.
Aside from this new film in the “Massacre” franchise, the original movie is the only other one I’ve seen. Despite its graphic, bloody, and truly chilling content, the original manages to be a well-made and well-acted movie. The special effects are certainly unforgettable.
The movie helped elevate its director, Tobe Hooper, onto a well-deserved pedestal in the horror genre. Hooper went on to direct other classic horror features on film and television, such as “Poltergeist” (1982), “Salem’s Lot” (1979) and even an episode of HBO’s “Tales from the Crypt.”
The newest “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” film sees the return of the maniacal killer “Leatherface.” A group of young hopeful entrepreneurs travel to the rural and nearly abandoned town of Harlow, Texas. They intend to auction off properties to ultimately turn Harlow into a modish area with new stores.
Two of the young hopefuls, Melody (Sarah Yarkin) and Dante (Jacob Latimore), investigate a dilapidated orphanage as they attempt to remove a flag Dante deems offensive hanging from an upper-story window. With them is Melody’s sister, Lila (Elsie Fisher), who has been trying to cope with a school shooting she previously experienced.
However, an old woman named Ginny (Alice Krige) is still living inside the orphanage. Dante insists she’s not supposed to be living there anymore as she no longer owns the property. Ginny insists she still has the deed to the property in her possession, which Dante thinks is false. He’s certain it’s in his possession.
As an argument breaks out, a huge, lumbering man appears on the top of the steps. Ginny tells this man everything’s alright, and he lumbers back to his room. Soon, the police arrive to escort Ginny out. She suffers a heart attack and collapses on the spot. They rush her to the hospital with Dante’s girlfriend, Ruth (Nell Hudson), and the strange man living with Ginny escorting her in the ambulance to make sure she’s alright. Unfortunately, she doesn’t make it to the hospital. The mysterious man becomes agitated and violent and takes his anger out on the other passengers. It’s soon revealed that he’s Leatherface.
During this time, a bus full of young potential investors arrive in Harlow for a property auction. Leatherface makes his way back to town as well. As night falls, and a rainstorm pours on the town, Leatherface takes out his revenge on the young people in his town.
I suppose the “woke” generation Z young people are the new victims in current slasher flicks, if this movie is any indication of what modern slashers have become.
Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouere), the sole survivor of the events 50 years ago, hears about Leatherface and the attack in the ambulance. She heads to Harlow to seek the revenge she’s waited for all these years.
This sequel is exactly what I thought it would be, so, I can’t honestly say I was disappointed. Much of the dialogue is poor, on top of the typical bad decisions common in slasher movies. No doubt this sequel takes inspiration from the recent horror movie “Halloween Kills” in which the main protagonist, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) looks to end evil by going after the killer in the “Halloween” franchise, Michael Myers, one more time.
For Sally Hardesty, it’s one last face off. Even the scene with Sally facing Leatherface is set up similarly to a scene in “Halloween Kills” where Myers attacks a firefighter.
There are truly suspenseful moments, and once Leatherface makes himself know, the horror doesn’t stop until the credits roll. “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” certainly gives the fans what they want. The 1974 film introduced the horror genre to a new slasher villain and is a movie that carries on the realistic shock horror premise which normally centers on young, naive individuals trapped at the mercy of the most insane and ruthless of people.
The original “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is presented as realistic, starting with its opening documentary style. It’s raw, and gritty. While Sally Hardesty, played by Marilyn Burns in the original, escapes the grasp of chainsaw yielding Leatherface, the conclusion isn’t necessarily a happy one. The relentless Leatherface rampages down the road swinging his chainsaw around as the morning sunlight rises. The nightmare doesn’t end at dawn.
The new film maintains that relentless nature. The nightmare quality is kept up as well, right into the very end. To its credit, the producers put in effort to make something for the fans. It has the feel of a classic slasher – something audiences at home can cover their eyes while watching, and demand, “tell me when it’s over!” At least they won’t likely walk away disappointed.
