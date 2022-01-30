Last week we discussed the Mares of King Diomedes, which were man killing flesh-eaters. Heracles was more or less duped into taking the horses and also killing King Diomedes.
This week, the labors take another turn. King Eurystheus tasks Heracles with retrieving the belt of Queen Hippolyte. Hippolyte was an Amazonian and more than that, she was the leader of the Amazon tribe, a band of all female warriors.
Heracles sails to the Island of the Amazonians to barter for the belt. The belt was no ordinary belt, mind you; this was the belt worn by Ares the god of war. He gifted the belt to Queen Hippolyte because she was the greatest of all Amazonians. A band of Greek warriors know that Heracles cannot fight the entire Amazon tribe, so they sail with him. Heracles and his men sail into the harbor and to his surprise, he is met with Queen Hippolyte. She has heard stories of this man and the labors he has done, and she is impressed with him. Heracles explains the task at hand and Queen Hippolyte is hypnotized by the prowess of this living legend. She agrees to give Heracles the belt after walking and talking with him.
Now the conflict occurs. That belt was a gift from Ares the son of Zeus to Hippolyte. Hera saw this as a slight to her son, as Hippolyte would give this precious gift to a bastard of Zeus. Hera then disguises herself as an Amazon and runs to the rest of the tribe and tells them Heracles is here to kidnap the Queen. The warriors don their gear and head to battle with this ‘invading’ force. When the Amazons arrive at the harbor, Heracles assumes that this whole ordeal was an elaborate trap. He draws his weapon and kills Queen Hippolyte. The Greeks and Amazonians engage in battle, and both sides suffer heavy loses. In the scuffle, Heracles takes the belt and sails back to King Eurystheus.
Think of a time when lack of all the facts have led to a rash decision. In this case, the Amazons did not think to ask the Queen if she needed help, they assumed that she did, and ultimately it led to her death. In war, the greatest failures usually involve lack of intelligence. If there had been a moment to look at the entire story, maybe disaster could have been avoided.
In our own lives, most times we are quick to rush to judgement without the full picture. It is easier to make a rash choice, because research takes time and effort. If we see someone who may need help, we assume we know best, and this could lead to a less than optimal result. Sometimes talking and gathering facts may provide a better view of what is really needed. Also, trying to help sometimes means no action at all. Rushing in ready for battle is oftentimes met with resistance. It may be more beneficial to close the weapon cabinet and open your ears (and arms). Clinched fists make poor hands to hold in times of need.
As always, I appreciate any feedback and questions. Comment or email me directly at Jeramiah.wisdom@gmail.com. If you need assistance, reach out to me or call 800-273-8255.
