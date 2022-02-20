Only one labor to go. Last week, we discussed the Apples of Hesperides and the trickery Heracles had to do to accomplish this labor. King Eurystheus was fed up with Heracles, so he devised a labor that even the demigod could never accomplish. King Eurystheus demands Heracles brings back the legendary Cerberus, the giant three headed dog guarding the gate to the underworld.
Heracles sets off to find a way to the underworld, and King Eurystheus assumes this is the last he will see of his hero cousin.
Heracles begins his journey by taking extra precaution. The last person to escape from Hades was the trickster Sisyphus, and he was condemned with pushing a boulder up a mountain for eternity. Heracles, knowing the difficulty of this task, went to a temple for Persephone the wife of Hades, god of the Underworld. At the temple, Heracles paid tribute to the wife of Hades to gain her favor. Then Heracles traveled to Tanaerum, a cave that was said to lead to the underworld.
As Heracles travels to Hades, he faces all manner of beasts and demons. The journey tires Heracles and puts his mental and physical limits to the test. Finally, he arrives in the Underworld and speaks with Hades himself. Heracles requests Hades allow him to have Cerberus, which enrages Hades. In a moment before Hades strikes at Heracles, his wife appears and Persephone calms Hades. She then offers that a final challenge might be better. Hades agrees and tells Heracles if he can dominate Cerberus without weapons or killing him, then he will allow Heracles to take Cerberus.
Heracles approaches Cerberus and is immediately attacked, taking several bites. Heracles manages to mount Cerberus and grapple all three heads. Heracles uses his position to throw Cerberus off balance and take the mighty dog to the ground. Heracles, straining with all his god-like strength holds Cerberus on the ground until the dog submits from pure exhaustion. Hades is so impressed, he transports Heracles and Cerberus to the mouth of Tanaerum.
Heracles then carries Cerberus to King Eurystheus. King Eurystheus is so terrified that Heracles would let Cerberus down, he tells Heracles his labors are complete if he returns Cerberus. Heracles releases Cerberus who immediately returns to the underworld. So, after ten long years, Heracles completes his labors and ascends to Mount Olympus to join the gods and his father, Zeus.
This labor gives us a clear-cut overview of the entirety of the labors. This journey is literally a path through hell, which summarizes the path Heracles has had up until this labor. In this particular labor, we see another interesting point. Hades has Heracles fight Cerberus weaponless, much like the initial labor the Namean Lion. He ends his journey like he started it, by utilizing his bare hands with no weapon to assist him.
I think that the journey to better mental health is like a path through hell. The struggle and the beasts are that of our own failures and inner demons. We eventually must face our inner self to truly become a better person. Heracles does something before the journey which is take time to prepare. This is the crucial first step in his labor. Much like the labor of our mental health path, the first step may be the most important. I am not saying the journey will be easy, Heracles traveled to hell only to fight the most vicious creature inside it, yet his reward was eternal life in Heaven.
We journey through our past trauma only to find ourselves one last beast to overcome. Heracles did it without weapons, but not without help; there is something to be learned there. Our journeys in life are rarely solo. The people around us are our greatest assets. Remember folks, a path through the Underworld does not mean doom, it means the reward is all the more worth it. Journey safe, brothers and sisters, but do not journey alone, if you need help speak up and speak out. You may be surprised of the number of allies you have.
If you have a differing interpretation, I would love to hear it; comment or message me directly at Jeramiah.Wisdom@gmail.com. Title the email “12 LABORS.”
You are never alone. If you need to talk to someone, email me or call 800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.