After the last labor with the Belt of Hippolyte, we see that in some cases jumping to conclusions can have dire results. Now King Eurystheus wants even more from Heracles.
It seems at this point in the story, King Eurystheus is now starting to abuse his position over Heracles. In a manner, it seems he is beginning to collect accolades off Heracles’ back. So, King Eurystheus now sends Heracles to collect the cattle of Geryon.
Geryon was a direct descendant of the titans, and his body reflected it. His frame was that of three large men combined at the waist but with three individual upper and lower halves. Heracles, after suffering more and more casualties in previous labors, tackles this labor alone.
Heracles lands on the shore of Erythia and is met by Geryon’s guardian, Orthus. Orthus is a large two headed dog and brother to the legendary Cerberus. Heracles wrestles with the giant dog, finally striking it and killing it with his club. This commotion alerts the herdsmen who run to alert Geryon himself. Heracles begins to herd the cattle and is attacked by Geryon. As they fight, Heracles gets some distance between them and kills Geryon with his last arrow.
Now to some, it would appear that the labor has been completed, but it actually gets harder from here. As Heracles is returning the herd to Eurystheus, Hera sends insects to pester the herd and cause the bulls to flee across what is modern day Europe. Heracles must journey for months to return each bull to the herd. When he returns to the trail to get home, he encounters two of Poseidon’s sons who attempt to steal the herd. Heracles kills the sons, but a bull jumps into the sea and swims to what is now Italy. Finally, after retrieving the final bull, Heracles arrives to King Eurystheus with the entire herd. King Eurystheus then sacrifices the entire herd to the goddess Hera.
This labor has a few very interesting themes with it. The theme to me is that sometimes in life we assume something is going to be extremely difficult, such as the retrieving the cattle from Geryon. Yet as we see that part of the labor is the easiest part. The other theme is that things we may see as easy can be quite challenging, such as walking a herd back to King Eurystheus. Of this labor that seemed like the simplest task.
In terms of mental health, the hardest idea is initially seeking help. It seems like a daunting task that may be overwhelming, but it could also be the easiest step you take in a mental wellness journey. The hardest part is dealing with mental health in the appropriate ways. That may seem like an easy task, but yet more times than not, we struggle with healthy coping habits. The struggles of mental health are a labor in themselves, but even without Heraclean strength it is entirely possible.
If you have a differing interpretation, I would love to hear it. Comment below or message me directly at Jeramiah.Wisdom@gmail.com and title the email “12 Labors.” You are never alone. If you need to talk to someone, email me or call 800-273-8255.
Stay tuned readers. Next week, we will discuss the next labor: The Augean Stables.
