After the last labor with the Cattle of Geryon, Heracles approaches Eurystheus stating that 10 labors (the original agreement) have been completed. Eurystheus is greedy and does not want to release this power he holds over Heracles.
Eurystheus tells Heracles that the labors involving the Hydra do not count due to his assistance by his nephew. Also, the labor of King Augeas’ stables did not count due to the river technically cleaning the stables and not Heracles. However angered Heracles was, he did not dare kill the King in his own land, so he agrees to two additional labors: the first being the Apples of the Hesperides.
The apples of Hesperides were golden apples given to Zeus by Hera as a wedding gift. The labor was not only one of the most impossible, but it was supposed to offend the gods even further towards Heracles. Hera would never agree to give the apples to Heracles, so he would have to steal them. It was also a labor in its own right to find the apples and pick them. The apples of Hesperides were in a garden at the edge of the world and guarded by Ladon, a hundred headed dragon, and by the Hesperides, the daughters of Atlas. Atlas was the titan who held the world and sky up on his shoulders.
Now the gods knew of his journey and were displeased with Heracles. Zeus told the main gods not to interfere, but Hera had other plans. She sent her grandson Kyknos, the son Ares. As they fought, Heracles began to win, and a thunderbolt crashed on the field around them, stopping the battle.
As Heracles continued his journey, he was confronted by Antaeus, the son of Poseidon. Anteaus gained power the longer he touched the earth, so during the fight, Heracles lifted him over his head and crushed him. After Antaeus was killed, Heracles proceeded to the Caucasus Mountains, where he came across Prometheus, a human trickster who angered the gods by staling the knowledge of fire. Prometheus was tied to a rock, and everyday a giant eagle would arrive and eat his liver, and every day, the liver grew back. This occurred every day for 30 years until Heracles arrived and killed the eagle. Prometheus was so grateful, he told Heracles the secret to getting the apples.
Heracles, knowing he could not get the apples alone and using the information from Prometheus, went to Atlas. He told Atlas he would bear the weight of the world so Atlas could get the apples and Atlas agreed. Atlas hated bearing the weight of the Earth and sky and finally had a chance to be done with it. Atlas gathered the apples and laughed at Heracles, stating that he would deliver the apples and Heracles would remain there. Heracles agreed if he could switch back and place some padding on his shoulders before taking this task on. Atlas, knowing the strain, agreed, and Heracles grabbed the apples and fled, leaving Atlas back in his former position. He then takes the apples to Eurystheus and as he turns them over, Athena arrives and demands the apples from Eurystheus.
In this labor we see Heracles set to another impossible task. The polar opposite from the last labor, the journey to the labor is filled with more struggle than the labor itself. In life, the destination is never the goal. It is the journey there. The thing we like to forget is the benefits of struggle. Could Heracles hold the weight of the world if he had not been through 10 labors that tested his strength?
When you look at your own life, realize the struggles today make you stronger for future issues. Sometimes the strength gathered over years of struggle is enough to help future people as well. Years of carrying the weight of the world make you appreciate the moments when the weight is lifted. Tough times makes tough men, and tough men make easy times.
If you have a differing interpretation, I would love to hear it. Comment or message me directly at Jeramiah.Wisdom@gmail.com. Title the email “12 LABORS.”
You are never alone. If you need to talk to someone, email me or call 800-273-8255.
Stay tuned readers. Next week, we will discuss the next labor.
