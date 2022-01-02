Last week, we discussed the Erymanthian Boar and the actions of Heracles that resulted in the death of his comrade. Now we see yet another curveball set by King Eurystheus: the cleaning of King Augeas’ Stables.
Cleaning horse stables does not seem like a particularly hard labor, but King Augeas had thousands of cattle and was keen on keeping the local villages from his prized fertilizer, so he horded the droppings. King Eurystheus added another stipulation to this labor. Heracles had 24 hours to accomplish this task.
Heracles took this opportunity to approach King Augeas directly. Heracles told Augeas nothing of the labors, nor Eurystheus, and made a deal with the king to take 10% of King Augeas’s heard if he could accomplish this task. King Augeas knew the task would be impossible, so he made the deal and sent his own son to ensure Heracles truly did it alone.
So, Heracles takes King Augeas’s son and tears a hole in the stable wall, then digs two large trenches and diverts a river through the stable. This not only completely cleaned the stables, but the river carried the fertilizer downstream for the villagers to use.
King Augeas was so distraught, he claimed he made no such deal regarding cattle with Heracles. Heracles took it to the local judge and used King Augeas’ son as a witness. The judge ruled against the king, so Augeas banished both Heracles and his own son as a result. When Heracles returned to King Eurystheus, the king told Heracles that the labor did not count because Heracles received payment.
This labor looks into the mentality of a public servant more than some of the others. I think that it also paints Heracles into a different light, where he is not only a brute, but one who can think outside the box. I think that sometimes when you have military members or public servants, it is easy to draw broad conclusions about them, yet we forget that these people are still free-thinking humans.
King Eurystheus and King Augeas expected this large man to try and brute his way through the task, but instead, he thought outside the box and succeeded. He was punished for it in the story because he was banished and the labor did not count, but he still got 10% of the herd. I think sometimes military and public service men and women are placed in a box, and if they operate outside of that parameter, they are not painted in a flattering light.
This can be incredibly taxing on the mind, especially when you think of a new solution to an issue and are met with distain. It is crucial to remember the small victories and take-aways in those times. Maybe a mission was done without casualties taken but not how an officer wanted it completed. Those small successes should be celebrated even if you are celebrating alone.
Anyone can run into a wall at full speed if asked to do so. It takes one who is brave enough to look at those around them and not succumb to the thinking of, “we’ve always done it that way.” Making a change is not always easy, and maybe different is not always better, but new methods can be important to overcome old obstacles. Looking at PTSD and mental health as another treatable ailment, rather than the individual not being strong enough, may be a better way to see this old reoccurring issue. Sometimes it takes a river to flush out a stable full of crap.
As always, I appreciate any feedback and questions. Comment or email me directly at Jeramiah.wisdom@gmail.com. If you need assistance, reach out to me or call 800-273-8255.
