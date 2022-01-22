Last week we discussed the Creatan Bull, a simple task that seemed like a turning point for Heracles. His next labor has Heracles claiming the mares of King Diomedes.
Now these horses were not just a run of the mill horse but wild untamable flesh-eating horses. In fact, some Greek stories have these mares larger than most beasts, and their stamping would shake the earth around them.
Heracles sails to Bistonia with a group of volunteers to begin to wrangle the mares in. What King Eurystheus does not tell Heracles is that the Bistonians will not let the mares go easily. When Heracles arrives, as he begins to gather the horses, the Bistonians attack. Heracles begins to fight the Bistonians and leaves the youngest warrior with the mares, Abderos.
The battle makes the mares especially wild, and they overpower young Abderos and kill him. When Heracles finds this out, he slays the Bistonians and also kills King Diomedes. Heracles then feeds the horses the body of Diomedes which makes the mares tame. Heracles then takes the mares to King Eurystheus who then releases them into the lands around the kingdom, they eventually wonder to Olympus and are eaten by the beasts there.
I see this labor as an answer for the previous labor, in which Heracles brought the wild bull of Create back instead of killing it. King Eurystheus gives Heracles a portion of the information, which leads to his friend being killed. King Eurystheus tends to be vindictive throughout the labors, but I think it is this point where the king realizes that the labors are easy to Heracles. He also takes an opportunity to strike Heracles in the one spot he knows can hurt him, losing another friend. The only way to hurt the invincible man is to attack the ones he cares about.
If you look at this labor as a reflection of the uncertainty of life, it is easy to draw parallels. Sometimes in life we face tragedy at uncertain times and can be blindsided by it, and sometimes it may be due to the failures of those above us.
Often in the military we would get an order and as we execute it, we realize only then that we did not have all the information. Uncertainty in life can lead to stress and anxiety; this in the Marine Corps is what we call ‘standard operating procedures.’ In the military, we say Semper Gumby, which means we are always flexible. If you can plan for there to be failures in your life, then as they arise, it takes the sting out of it.
Backup plans these days should be a part of the initial plan regardless. Placing all your eggs in one basket is a good way to break all your eggs, but if you plan on omelets for breakfast, you will be just fine.
If you need assistance, reach out to me or call 800-273-8255.
