Last week we discussed the Augean Stables, and we saw Heracles approach the challenge with more than just brute force. This next labor was designed to really challenge Heracles.
The Stymphalian birds are known to be highly aggressive man-eating birds near the lake town of Stymphalos. King Eurystheus picks this labor because the flock of birds are enormous, and they do not fear much. Some ancient Greeks describe these birds to be as aggressive as Jaguars.
When Heracles arrived at the lake, he did all he could to scare the birds, but nothing worked. Most of the birds nested in heavily wooded areas and were not easily intimidated. Frustrated, Heracles begins to lose hope and turns to give up. Suddenly Athena (Heracles’s half-sister) turns up and gifts Heracles a krotala (Greek castanet/clapper) made by the forge of the gods. When Heracles used the krotala, the sound frightens the birds, and he shoots the birds from the sky with his bow and arrow.
The labor looks at the beginning of a support network being formed around Heracles. He is about halfway through his labors, and he has drawn some sympathy from Olympus. This does begin to come into play later in the labors as well.
I think the Greeks used this labor to begin to show the need for an extensive support network. In this case it comes from a goddess, but in our everyday life, support can be everywhere. I think that as military and public servants it is important to recognize some “labors” are not meant to be done alone. One such case is this labor, where Heracles did not have the krotala to scare the birds, which becomes a crucial part of his eventual success.
I think we can apply this to those around us. Sometimes, they may possess the tool needed to help us when we are at our lowest. The critical part lands on our shoulders to ask for the help we need. The birds here represent these deep-seeded ideas in our brain which may take special training to get out. In the end, it is us who must shoot these birds down. As the birds in the story eat men, the birds are dark thoughts in all of us eating away. Trauma is not meant to have a catchall cure or any one treatment. It takes several approaches, with each one designed to make us tougher in spite of our problems.
As always, I appreciate any feedback and questions. Comment or email me directly at Jeramiah.wisdom@gmail.com. If you need assistance, reach out to me or call 800-273-8255.
Jeramiah Wisdom is a firefighter for Fort Riley Fire & Emergency Services and the outreach coordinator for CASA of the 8th Judicial District.
