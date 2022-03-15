In the latest Batman film, “The Batman,” released March 4, we get a detective superhero, played this time by Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. Unlike previous movies, the audience is expected to know Batman’s back story, as it’s not depicted in the story.
After a man calling himself “the Riddler” (Paul Dano) murders Gotham City Mayor Don Mitchell, the reclusive millionaire, Bruce Wayne investigates alongside Gotham City Police at the request of Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright).
Batman and Gordon continue to pursue the Riddler and figure out his identity as he plots the murders of various city leaders. The Riddler leaves a thumb drive with incriminating pictures of the mayor with a woman named Annika Koslov whom he has been having an affair with.
The Riddler intentionally leaves a clue that leads the detectives to the Iceberg Lounge - a nightclub operated by Oswald Cobblepot, also known as “the Penguin” (Colin Farrell). Cobblepot works for mob boss, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).
While at the Lounge, Batman notices waitress Selina Kyle, also known as “Catwoman” (Zoë Kravitz), whom he recognizes as Koslov’s roommate.
Kyle tells Batman she’s also looking for Koslov, and she assists him in the search. The more Batman digs into the motives behind the Riddler’s crimes, he discovers hard truths he wasn’t expecting to uncover about certain people close to him. The entire premise reminds me of the early Batman TV series.
Aside from Wayne’s trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth (played this time by Andy Serkis) living with him inside Wayne Manor, an older housekeeper also abides in the house to assist Wayne. She reminded me a bit of Aunt Harriet from the TV series – Dick Grayson’s (Robin) aunt – who lived in Wayne Manor in that show. Also, having multiple villains in one film again reminded me of the Batman serial. In other words, it had all the “Batman” feels.
In that respect, I certainly had a good time watching this movie. Thanks to the Riddler, there’s a lot of intrigue and compelling storyline to keep the story captivating.
The Riddler is a villain very similar to the Zodiac Killer. Surely, Reeves took inspiration from the infamous serial killer who terrorized Northern California back in the late 1960s.
“The Batman” is certainly dark which gives it a film noir feel. So much so, I thought there was a problem with the projector. Or producers had a limited budget for light bulbs. Practically every scene is saturated in shadows. It almost deserves its own credit at the end.
Other shots are long and drawn out like a horror movie, with the camera focused on dark corners, teasing the audience as to whether Batman is in the shadow or not.
I appreciate Reeves’s attempt to make a Batman movie of his own, unique from the other films of the past. He accomplishes his own style rather well. In his version, Batman hasn’t been Gotham City’s own masked vigilante for long. There’s room for him to improve as a superhero.
My biggest gripe is Reeves attempt to delude Gotham City’s hero from crime fighter to someone who would serve the city better helping old ladies cross the street or rescuing cats from trees. That’s the impression I left the theater with.
With far too many Gotham City leaders and police corrupt and serving their own interests over the citizens they serve as depicted in the film, Batman fills the void as the crime-fighting vigilante, doing what the leaders should be doing.
With its running time of two-hours and 55 minutes, “The Batman” certainly takes its time. The story could have been told in lesser time. Fortunately, the dull moments are very minimal as the pace is steady.
Nevertheless, the camera work, imagery and makeup are outstanding. Pattinson has come a long way in his career since his appearances in the “Twilight” movies. He fits the bat suit well, and has become a remarkable actor. He’s the most realistic Bruce Wayne/Batman I’ve seen, though I still have a soft spot for Michael Keaton in Burton’s film. His pale face is one of a torn young man who spends most of his time in a mask and is very reclusive as Wayne.
And Colin Ferrall is both superb and unrecognizable as Cobblepot. Ferrall is clearly having fun in this role, acting more like a Dick Tracy villain than the familiar Penguin.
Catwoman working alongside Batman is a welcomed aspect to the story though they still keep different ideologies.
As “The Batman” is a detective story, it’s not a mystery. It doesn’t leave the task of figuring things out to the audience.
While the movie is not my favorite Batman film, nor my favorite DC Comics movie in general, it’s still a unique crime thriller, focusing on the crime-solving side of Batman more than the crime-fighting side, with respect to his origin as a pop culture icon.
I sensed small winks to earlier Batman films. I don’t know if Reeves intentionally added a little taste of these earlier depictions in his movie or not, but the fan service felt present to me, save for the forced message in the final act that the movie can do without.
Should the movie spawn a sequel, maybe Batman will be better at “Batman-ing” when the next villain casts their shadow on the heart of Gotham City.
