The supernatural thriller film “The Black Phone,” released on the 24th, is based on a book of the same name by author Joe Hill. Hill’s real name is Joe King, and he’s the son of horror writer Stephen King.
Though I have yet to read any of Hill’s works, I have seen a few television series either based on his work or directly written by Hill. He has certainly inherited his dad’s knack for telling a great horror story.
Horror movies portray scenarios that open the way for the audience to imagine themselves in and think about what they would do. They’re almost like a “how-to” guide in frightening situations. That’s also part of what makes horror scary.
Just like many Stephen King stories, Hill’s story utilizes that “what if” horror element. What if that was us trapped in a broken down car with a rabid Saint Bernard outside waiting to pounce on us? Or, what if that was us trapped in a dingy basement with a maniac upstairs holding us captive? What would we do?
“The Black Phone” uses that fear tactic superbly. The story takes place in a Denver suburb back in 1978. Random teenagers are disappearing around a neighbor due to a serial child abductor nicknamed “the Grabber” (Ethan Hawke). He drives in an ominous black van and wears a top hat like that of a magician. He also carries black balloons which he has left at the locations where he snatched children.
A kid named Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), who lives with his younger sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) and their alcoholic father, Terrence (Jeremy Davies), has his own worries to deal with. One Friday afternoon, while walking home from school, Finney suddenly finds himself the next victim of the Grabber.
He lures Finney over to his van by “accidentally” dropping his groceries. He asks Finney for help and then grabs him and forces him into his van. He knocks Finney out with some type of chemical. When Finney wakes up, he finds himself in a dingy basement with cement walls, a large metal door, a mattress, a toilet and a couple of stored rugs. There’s one barred window just out of Finney’s reach. Also, a black rotary telephone with a cut cord is mounted on the wall.
The Grabber, who wears various devil masks, initially promises he won’t do anything to Finney. As the boy is trapped and often alone, the phone begins ringing at random, even though the cord is broken. When Finney answers at first, there’s no one on the line. Throughout his time in the basement, the phone continues to ring and voices begin speaking to him.
He recognizes some of those voices or knows who they are based on details they tell him. But all of them offer Finney caution and advise him on what to do or not do while in the basement. Meanwhile, his sister has been having vivid dreams about the abductions. When Finney is kidnapped, her dreams begin to be about him. She’s so certain the dreams are from God and informs the police about what she sees in those dreams.
The supernatural element is both comforting at times, and unsettling at others. There are themes of determination and hope and a bit of faith and confidence in this movie. When it comes to storytelling, it’s better to show rather than tell. “The Black Phone” does precisely that.
Even with the supernatural element and tense nature, the film is down-to-earth and simple. The movie doesn’t jump out at the audience, nor does it try to. It hardly uses any horror cliches to grab attention and carry the dread and apprehension from the beginning to the end. Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke work well together. Thames’ performance shows how talented an actor he is. He portrays his character as self-assured while being locked in a dank, dingy, unknown basement with each minute being heavy with dreaded uncertainty.
Hawke’s character is unpredictable, of course, as he violently abducts Finney, and then initially acts kind and gentle once Finney realizes he’s been kidnapped. His demeanor changes little by little through the film. It clues us in as to what his intentions might be.
Telephones are often seen in horror thriller films, however they’re more often a device used to bolster up fear. In “The Black Phone” the purpose of the broken telephone is quite the opposite.
At a running time of one hour and 42 minutes, the story doesn’t slow down or feel rushed. It’s the perfect running time, as the story alternates between Finney locked in the basement, to Gwen seeing images as to where her brother might be located, to the police investigating the disappearances, to the Grabber lurking at random moments.
Scott Derrickson, who directed Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” in 2016, stepped down from directing the recent sequel “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Thank goodness since he sat in the director’s chair for this movie and made a movie that has the feel of a classic thriller.
Even with its subtle themes and thriller story line, “The Black Phone” lets the audience walk away without a few plot points up to their imagination. This ghost story is simply a coming-of-age ghost tale. In that regard, it succeeds.
