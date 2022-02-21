Crystal Carson was not too excited when her middle-school aged son Gavin stated his desire to become a YouTuber. He surprised her a few years later at his 8th grade graduation when he shifted that goal towards being a dairy farmer. Still, Crystal had her reservations.
“I think that dairy farmers and poultry farmers have the toughest time getting fair prices,” Crystal said.
However, she preferred dairy farming over a YouTube profession for her son, although a “dairy-farming youtuber” may be just what the internet is looking for. Now, at 14 years old, Gavin has followed in family footsteps to build his own dairy operation. His father, Mike Carson, grew up in dairy as a fourth-generation dairy farmer, and Gavin is now the fifth.
“It’s hard to argue against. It’s the fifth generation. It is who we are. It is what our family is,” Crystal said.
This branch of the family tree began when Mike and Crystal married in 2006. Mike’s father had never worked with anything but dairy until Mike was almost out of high school. Whereas Crystal grew up on a farm working specifically in cow-calf operations. Her family raised polled Herefords.
Yet, the newlywed Carsons did not have their own land at the time, so they had to borrow space from neighbors and community members to continue their family tradition of raising cattle. They cattle-bred for meat specifically. They were finally then able to purchase a plot of land with three acres on it.
“We were scraping the bottom of the barrel to try and lease ground from neighbors and family,” Crystal said. “Just now, we are up to 90-something cow-calf pairs with these heifers.”
Gavin only started recently and has close to 20 cows in his milking rotation. This is in addition to his school and extracurricular schedule. He currently plays football and basketball, though he’d also like to do track. Furthermore, he is active within the school’s Future Farmers of America branch.
“I like it (FFA) because of the rewards they have as well as the trips you can take with them,” Gavin said.
The addition of dairy farming to this mix of activities brings in the morning and evening commitment of milking. He began milking straight into the pails, which can be a more labor-intensive process, but important for his growth and knowledge. Crystal said that this is where he was able to learn about the cows. They added hoses into the mix, which gave him assistance at the hand of technology, but can bring about new issues of its own. He was still milking from cow to pail at this time.
Finally, and most recently, Gavin brought in the use of a large cooling tank to hold the milk, and the hoses send the milk through a filter and into the tank. This itself can bring about a few added issues, while alleviating other frustrations. So, Mike or Crystal have often been nearby when Gavin takes care of milking.
“My mom would like it to be where I milk in the mornings, but I do it in the evenings,” Gavin said.
Crystal said school is what makes it difficult for Gavin to milk in the mornings.
“With the hoses and tank, a lot can go wrong with the machinery, so it’s good to have someone else nearby to help if needed,” she said.
The milking facilities and Gavin’s cows all sit on a plot of land owned by a family friend – a testament to the supportive Kansas farmer community as well as the support that Gavin has received in getting started. Crystal mentioned that Central Equities is the co-op that picks up the milk, and it was integral in getting him started.
“They went above and beyond,” Crystal stated.
Mike and Crystal both agree that their small operation down in White City, their son’s included, is the product of their intent to build something to leave behind for their children. Crystal finished with a sobering thought about how some children who grow up in farming have nothing to do with it later on, and family farms are lost.
However, Mike and Crystal’s hope is that their children notice the worthiness of a life in farming and pick-up where their parents left off. If Gavin is a sign of what is to come, then they seem to be moving toward their goals.
