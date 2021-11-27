Last week we began to look at the Greek myth of Heracles. He is the quintessential masculine figure of Greek legend.
He is a master at multiple weapons, his father is the Greek deity, Zeus, he is characterized as able to lift a cart and horse over his head as a teenager, and yet he exhibits strong traits of PTSD in his life.
After a particularly hard-fought battle, he is cursed by Zeus’s wife, Hera, to envision his family as demons, and while under this spell he kills his wife and children. He is now tasked to conduct labors of penance to regain his honor.
Earlier we found out Hera had Heracles’s aunt give birth prematurely to deny Heracles of the royal title. Now this is the first time Heracles meets his cousin, who is a king at this point in his life. King Eurystheus was the ruler and the ultimate judge of Heracles’s punishment. Knowing Heracles could not simply be killed, as it would anger Zeus, and there was no cell to hold him, King Eurystheus decides to give him an impossible task: kill the Namean Lion.
The Namean Lion is a mythical beast, which no weapon known to man can damage its hide. Upon receiving this task Heracles sets out to take on this lion immediately. Now to understand this timeline, Heracles has taken this labor on only about a week or so after he killed his family. This is important.
So, Heracles begins to track this lion, which is not only twice the size of a normal lion, but cannot be damaged by weapons. As Heracles tracks this lion, he does so without any gear, which has him weaponless and armor-less.
The lion proceeds into a cave with two openings, so Heracles blocks one entrance and then enters the cave and begins to wrestle the Namean Lion. After a long battle, Heracles manages to grapple the lion down and crush its neck. He then breaks a tooth off the Lion and removes the pelt, draping it over his shoulders, donning his traditional appearance.
When I read this story, I see a character in the midst of a struggle. The lion to me represents wrestling with misdeeds in our lives. He is only a week or so removed from the killing of his family, and now he is faced with an impossible task (the lion represents the regret he feels) and he has no way to beat it (does not seek outside help).
We see a man accustomed to battle and yet he takes a lion on in close quarters with, not only with no weapons, but also nothing to protect himself. I think the Greeks use this imagery to portray the darkness in one’s mind after a traumatic event. There is literally no way out (blocking the cave) and in your own mind there is no protection (Heracles dropping his armor).
Then he dons the hide of the lion after surviving this battle, which can be interpreted as the visual external scars these internal battles may cause. Ultimately though, he triumphs in his battle, which tells us that there is always a way to beat these impossible odds, whether we are battling giant indestructible lions or the demons that may reside inside ourselves.
If you have a differing interpretation, I would love to hear it. Message me directly at Jeramiah.Wisdom@gmail.com and title the email “12 LABORS.” You are never alone. If you need to talk to someone, email me or call 800-273-8255.
Stay tuned, readers. Next week, we will discuss the next labor: The Lernean Hydra!
