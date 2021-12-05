Nov. 28 was the first Sunday in Advent. Advent is the start of the church year, beginning with the fourth Sunday before Christmas and continuing through the day before Christmas. The name is derived from a Latin word for “coming.”
The season is a time of preparation and expectation for the coming celebration of our Lord’s nativity and for the final coming of Christ “in power and glory.”
During Advent, many of us create Advent wreaths to help us anticipate the birth of our savior. Each Sunday of Advent, a candle is lit on the wreath representing hope, peace, joy and love.
The gospel reading for the first Sunday in Advent was the following well-known passage from Luke 21:25-36:
“Jesus said, ‘There will be signs in the sun, the moon, and the stars, and on the earth distress among nations confused by the roaring of the sea and the waves. People will faint from fear and foreboding of what is coming upon the world, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken. Then they will see “the Son of Man coming in a cloud” with power and great glory. Now when these things begin to take place, stand up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.’ Then he told them a parable: ‘Look at the fig tree and all the trees; as soon as they sprout leaves you can see for yourselves and know that summer is already near. So also, when you see these things taking place, you know that the kingdom of God is near. Truly I tell you, this generation will not pass away until all things have taken place. Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away. Be on guard so that your hearts are not weighed down with dissipation and drunkenness and the worries of this life, and that day catch you unexpectedly, like a trap. For it will come upon all who live on the face of the whole earth. Be alert at all times, praying that you may have the strength to escape all these things that will take place, and to stand before the Son of Man.’”
Despite the apocalyptic tone of this passage, it is one filled with hope. And could it be anything else, given the words come from Jesus – the essence of hope?
I realize hope is a difficult word to define. It is a word we all know and can feel, but putting hope into words can be tricky. The dictionary defines hope as a desired outcome for a situation. And for me, Christian hope is faith in God’s unfailing commitment to us. If you think about it, we live our lives in hope. When we set an alarm clock at night, we hope we will awake in the morning. When we send children to school, we hope they will grow into adults with all the requisite knowledge. When we attend Sunday worship, we hope to be filled with God’s grace and love.
So where is the hope in Luke 21:25-36? Let us start with the context of the passage. In it, Jesus is teaching the disciples a last time before he goes to the cross. He is telling them to be prepared for his return and what the signs will be, including wars and natural disasters. It will be a frightening time, but Jesus instructs his followers to be hopeful; to stand up and raise their heads: “Stand up and raise your heads. Your redemption is drawing near. My words will not pass away. The kingdom of God is near.”
As a metaphor, he uses the blooming of the fig tree. Think about the hopeful feeling you have when the leaves begin to appear on the trees in spring. He reminds his friends that day-to-day worries can cloud hope. Fear causes us to look down, not up. Additionally, our Lord admonishes his followers to be prepared for his return. Be ready. Be alert.
Jesus’ resurrection has assured our redemption. His second coming will bring God’s kingdom to fruition. In the meantime, what does our hope require of us? We must not believe that all will be made right with the world when Jesus returns, so we do not need to “bother” with the troubles of the world now. We are participants in furthering God’s kingdom; as such we are to care for one another and the world. We are to fight against injustice, hunger, prejudice, war and environmental degradation. In other words, we are to do what Jesus admonished: love God and love our neighbor.
The season of Advent is a time of hopeful expectation. It is also a time that we are reminded that God’s kingdom is near, and we are to help grow the kingdom now. Living is hope and hope is living!
The Rev. Doreen Rice is priest-in-charge at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, located at 4th and Adams. Mother Doreen and the Covenant congregation welcome you for worship on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. Additionally, you are invited to Covenant’s free Community Dinners on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. Follow Church of the Covenant on Facebook at facebook.com/covenantjc. The website is epsicopaljc.com and the phone 785-238-2897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.