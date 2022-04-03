Last week, we covered the principles of prevention in terms of mental health. In our five-step cycle of mental health, the next phase of the cycle is mitigation. Mitigation comes after the prevention step, because avoiding the issue outright is the best option, whereas mitigation lessens the impact of the event.
Mitigation in the emergency management world is used as a means to lessen the impact of a certain element to ultimately reduce the response and recovery efforts. Response and recovery are equally important, but if those steps can be reduced or avoided altogether, then it speeds the cycle up to help the individual better. Mitigation is there because some things are not avoidable, so if there is a way to makes the impact less catastrophic this is the step in which that may occur.
An example of mitigation may be that of a dam that is taking an unprecedented amount of water. The damn provides power to the local area so removing the damn cannot happen. The weather is unpredictable, so you cannot prevent bad weather. So, what do you do? You plan for the damn to eventually break and do not allow homes to be built right under the damn in the flood plain. This lessens the issue of the dam breaking and accounts for the bad weather.
In mental health, you cannot predict all your bad days. In fact, sometimes you cannot even remove the stressors of that bad day at all. For example, if driving to work is stressful but you have no means otherwise to get to work and remote is not a viable option, then this is an unpreventable stressor. Once you can identify these unavoidable stressors, then you can begin the mitigation process.
Let’s look at the drive to work stressor again. This is a known stressor, and it is unavoidable, and you have identified this. So, if it’s the time, leave earlier or plan accordingly. If that is not a viable option, maybe a podcast or audible book instead of music helps calm you or vice versa. Lessening the stressor through the process of mitigation means you have identified this issue and realize its impact. That process alone can have reductive effects, because it brings the point of stress to the forefront of your mind.
Now of course, lessening stressors is one thing when you have time to prepare and plan, but what about sudden stressors? Well, that will bring us into the next column, which is response. When preventing an issue does not work, nor lessening it, the next phase is to address the issue in the moment. The next column will take us into the response phase.
As always, I hope for further discussion, and I can be reached at Jeramiah.wisdom@gmail.com. If you are struggling with mental health issues, please reach out or call 800-273-8255.
