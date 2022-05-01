Last week, we discussed the recovery phase to a mental health issue. During the recovery phase our goal is to return to normal functioning life as quickly and as thorough as possible. This stage is designed to implement controls to identify the mental fatigue issue and deal with it accordingly.
This is the way someone returns to normal life: they meet the adversity, deal with it and slowly but surely, they overcome and begin to grow. The next stage sounds like the first stage, which is designed to be the start of the next cycle: Preparedness.
Preparedness in the Emergency Management cycle takes a known issue or several factors from the cycle to develop a plan. When you start with the preparedness cycle, the data from the disaster is gathered and utilized to plan for the same or similar disasters in the future. The benefit of this phase in emergency management is that it takes past practices into account for future disasters, this idea is applied directly to mental fatigue events. You take previous events and see what helped and what did not, toss the bad and keep the good.
In the mental health field, preparedness is the biggest ally of any individual. When there is a potential encounter to a mental fatigue event, being prepared reduces the damage across the board. It is easy to say “Just be prepared to face an event.” That in itself can cause mental fatigue, waiting for something bad to happen. This is more like a mental checklist of likely events given a particular situation.
If work stress is a huge factor, heading into a Monday morning ahead of a large deadline is likely to be stressful. This is based on commonly known things, the deadline, the start of a new week, and for some, an entire weekend to stress about Monday. So, knowing this, you can prepare better whether it is more sleep Sunday or a healthier breakfast before heading in. It could also be taking some notes of progress on Friday to have ready for the potential questions.
In emergency management, we may have an event planned that can cause some anxiety, so I will pre-study some common questions regarding the event. Look at the previous events: When, Where, What, Why and How. These give me quick answers and allow me to springboard into harder answers if needed. It also showcases readiness which exudes confidence. No one thinks that the confident person is slacking. Taking the spotlight off yourself really helps reduce stress.
Being prepared also highlights the stressors that you can prevent outright. Now you prepare for the mental fatigue events that you cannot eliminate, which reduces their impact, effectively mitigating the brunt of the issue. Now you can respond to the event more effectively and recover sooner and more completely. Thank you for this opportunity to share some Wisdom with you!
As always, I hope for further discussion, and I can be reached at Jeramiah.wisdom@gmail.com. If you are struggling with mental health issues, please reach out or call 800-273-8255.
