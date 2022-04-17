Last week we discussed the response to a mental health issue. During the response phase, we discussed the initial step and the ways it may affect you. One thing that we’ll cover this week is the timeline of events.
Recovery in the emergency management cycle is viewed as a means to handle the aftermath of an incident. Recovery is also a means to incorporate resiliency into the foundations of what we build. In emergency management, we may utilize recovery to build a place back better. The major hang up is some do not understand what the recovery process is for.
Recovery is often viewed as a means to deal with an issue, but it is so much more than that. Recovery does not truly end until there is a complete return to normal life. In emergency management, recovery is the longest phase due to ensuring there is return normalcy. Another misconception is that recovery starts when the response phase ends. Recovery starts as soon as possible, actually. In emergency management, when there is an emergency, most times the recovery phase and response phase will run concurrently.
In mental health, typically there is an incident, a breakdown and then a shy return to normal life if there is any return at all. Now therein lies the problem, because some people will have a mental issue and use this new view as the new normal; that is not a true recovery. This is where the measures that we put in place in the mitigation and prevention phases come back to help us.
Let’s say that crowds are the issue for an individual. We have avoided large crowds, limited time in crowds and created mental steps to deal with the issue in case previous measures have failed. Now we have a failure, and we are in a crowd, and we have a mental fatigue event. How do we return to our normal self? Well, firstly identify that the crowd caused the event, and re-address our measures that we put in place.
So, we have addressed the event, and the measure may have been either ineffective or not tailored to this issue. We utilize this mental fatigue event to address the holes in our plan. Now we need to add some measure or take away some measures. For myself, I dislike strange places, and I am not a huge fan of hotels, as well. So, I am forced to stay in a hotel, and I begin to have mental fatigue. I may take a brief walk outside and address my feelings on my own. I may also verbalize the feelings to someone. Sometimes this acts as an expression or a means of self-reflection.
The next phase puts into action the plans for dealing with mental fatigue events. The next phase is preparedness, and this is where we make a plan to tackle events.
As always, I hope for further discussion, and I can be reached at Jeramiah.wisdom@gmail.com. If you are struggling with mental health issues, please reach out or call 800-273-8255.
