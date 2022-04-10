Last week the column covered the principles of mitigation in terms of mental health. In our five-step cycle of mental health, the next phase of the cycle is response. Response comes after the mitigation step because if one can lessen the incident then the impact is easier to respond to.
In emergency management, response is just as it sounds, it’s the initial hands-on of an incident. In the response phase of the emergency management cycle, the responders are those who try to fix the incident regardless of what it is. In this system, response is actually the shortest phase, because it is immediately followed by recovery. In some emergency settings, recovery will happen concurrently, but for the sake of clarity we will break these apart.
In mental health, the response phase is you interacting with the stressors that may be causing you mental fatigue. There is no set stressor nor is everyone’s stress applicable to all, the stress of today may even hit differently tomorrow. When one thinks of the initial stress response, it may bring thoughts of anxiety or fear. It is important to remember that there are more phases to help process the stress so we can ease into the response phase.
Now realistically, the response phase is where you may start the cycle as mentioned in an earlier article. It is hard to predict unknown stressors, and sometimes it maybe harder to realize the effect of said stress. So, lets assume this is a known stressor, like a crowded place. We have the prevention step to avoid the large crowds or lessen our time in the crowd with mitigation but ultimately, lets assume this large crowd is unavoidable. The immediate feeling that comes over you is the bodily response to this stressor; it is important to identify this bodily/subconscious response.
Now this is the hard part. Identify that this is an issue and you need to relocate. Now remember you are not fleeing the stressor, because running away from problems rarely solves them forever. You are merely adjusting the situation and are reapproaching it from better terms. Now we cycle through the phases and reapply ourselves to this situation with hopefully better results even if it is minutely so. The point of this cycle is a continuous reevaluation process to be applied as much or as little as possible to make a situation more manageable.
Once the response phase has been initialized, any positive progress actually begins the recovery phase, which is the next step in the cycle. In recovery, we heal and look to return to normal life. This phase is a doozy and will be handled in next weeks column.
As always, I hope for further discussion, and I can be reached at Jeramiah.wisdom@gmail.com. If you are struggling with mental health issues, please reach out or call 800-273-8255.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.