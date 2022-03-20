When one looks at strategies to battle the ire’s of mental health fatigue, not every plan fits every person. It is extremely important to approach this issue with as many tools in your toolbox as possible.
One solution is to approach each problem as its own individual task, develop a plan, and implement that plan with the possibility of a variety of results. This plan is probably what most of us are doing currently, and there are many sources that show that is not working.
In the realm of Emergency Management, it takes five stages to help a community survive major disasters. What if we take these same ideas and apply them to our own mental health? We can apply these five stages to take on mental health fatigue, and further apply them to more complex mental health issues.
The five stages are prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery. The stages are not designed to be a linear path, though. There is no real beginning and no defined end so to speak. It should be viewed as a continuous circle with every stage feeding into the next respective stage. This also does not really have a designed starting stage. The idea is no matter which stage you start on once you enter the cycle you can eventually proceed through each stage anyway.
For the following progression of articles, I with start with prevention and end with recovery, but know that mental health fatigue can be sudden. It is entirely possible that when the realization occurs, prevention is too late, and you are unable to mitigate which leaves you unprepared. So it is feasible that the cycle starts with the response stage but it is important to know that the next step is the recovery stage.
Over the next five weeks, we will journey through the five stages together. The idea will be to weekly discuss what the stage represents, how to implement this to mental health and the intro into the next stage of progression.
As always, I hope for further discussion, and I can be reached at Jeramiah.wisdom@gmail.com. If you are struggling with mental health issues, please reach out or call 800-273-8255.
JERAMIAH WISDOM is a firefighter for Fort Riley Fire & Emergency Services and the outreach coordinator for CASA of the 8th Judicial District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.