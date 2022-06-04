On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and declared that the Civil War had ended and that all enslaved persons were now free and that they would be paid for their labor.
This day back in 1865 was declared “Freedom Day” by former enslaved Black Americans and has been celebrated as Independence Day by members of the Black community for generations. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a law that made Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Juneteenth will be recognized on June 19 of this year, and there will be celebrations all over the nation, including right here in our own community. During these celebrations, African-Americans celebrate by connecting with family, celebrating our culture and paying respects to our ancestors that lived through one of the darkest times in American History.
I grew up in a small town in Ohio, and the community where I was raised was not very diverse. My parents educated me and my siblings constantly about our history and how enslaved Africans were treated often, but Juneteenth is not a topic that came up often. It wasn’t celebrated at all in the community I grew up in, and for the longest time I thought it was something that was just celebrated in the South, so I knew very little about Juneteenth and what it represented.
I grew up being taught that Independence Day for everyone was on July 4, and it wasn’t until I moved to Kansas that I learned another important part of Black History and how Juneteenth is a way to celebrate and honor my ancestors and their stories of survival.
I recently read a book to my youngest daughter called “Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah Jones. This book is located in our library’s Young Peoples Department. In the story, a young girl is working on a school assignment about her family history and she is able to learn about the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, Reconstruction and Present-day all through a storytelling, which is a tradition that Black Americans have continued for generations.
After reading this book to my daughter, the importance of knowing your history especially about Juneteenth became clearer. History is a record of events to share and learn from, and everything about it gives a person a better understanding of what makes us who we are today. Telling the story about Juneteenth is so important. Juneteenth, like the 4th of July, celebrates freedom and the independence from being oppressed and disenfranchised. The colonist fought to be their own nation and how much they were willing to fight to gain freedom. Juneteenth is the day that slavery ended and African-Americans were no longer considered to be property. They were citizens and were entitled to the same rights and privileges as white Americans.
Juneteenth is now recognized as a holiday nation-wide that all people that believe in equality and freedom for all can be a part of. It is a time for the community to come together and learn about the strength and determination of African-Americans and the contributions they have made throughout history and today.
This year, my family will be celebrating Juneteenth by attending events that are being held in the community. It is important to instill in my children that Black history started before slavery, and we are more than what is taught in the history books. My family is very diverse, and I feel that diversity is a strength, and as more people come together to learn and understand each other, we will find that we have more similarities than differences.
Juneteenth is celebrating the survival and resilience of a people that were taken from their homeland and forced to adopt a culture, language and way of life and found ways to survive and persevere despite living in a land that did not see Black Americans as people, and to me, that is why Juneteenth is celebrated.
Titles about Juneteenth:
“All Different Now: Juneteenth, The First” by Angela Johnson
“Juneteenth for Maize” by Floyd Cooper
“Come Juneteenth” by Ann Rinaldi
“Juneteenth: A Novel” by Ralph Ellison
“Juneteenth: Celebrating the End of Slavery” by Janey Levy
