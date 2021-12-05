We are fast approaching a new a year. It seems like 2020 and 2021 was a blur, and now in a little over a month we will be welcoming in the year 2022.
As I write this column from my desk in the circulation department, I reflect on how much has changed in just the last year and a half. I have seen the need for access to information increase and how important libraries have become. Public libraries no matter the size, are a significant player in providing a place where people and come together and access what they need, interact, and find ways to create a better world.
All over the nation, libraries have made significant changes to their everyday procedures to ensure the health and safety of patrons and staff and continue to provide the communities they serve with services and programs that are beneficial. Libraries and the communities they serve are working together to keep the exchange of information and serving the community top priorities.
The Dorothy Bramlage Library is no different. The library has had to implement new procedures to keep patrons safe, while still trying to provide access to library services. The goal has always been to keep the community engaged and to avoid any delay of services.
The library continues to provide information to our patrons so they know what their library is doing on a daily basis. We are doing everything we can to keep the public safe so you can continue to utilize the library in a normal fashion. The library has always acted as the informational hub for the community it serves, and we are actively working to provide programs that provide opportunities for learning.
The Dorothy Bramlage Library has added services that still allow you to actively participate in your library by creating Virtual programs, adding Curbside services, and making access to online databases more user friendly. The library’s goal is still to provide a welcoming environment that encourages patrons to visit as often as they like. Just recently, the item checkout on print materials has gone back to being unlimited. Patrons are now able to check out unlimited books and audiobooks.
There are still items in the library that have limits, such as magazines and DVDs, but the limit on books is no longer a barrier to access what you need in the library. The hour limit has also been lifted, so you are able to come in and do what you need to without feeling pressed for time.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public library is here for you and your family to help you with all of your library needs. If you are interested in getting a library card, the circulation staff will be happy to get an account set up for you so you can begin to check out books and access some of the databases and digital checkout options that may be useful.
Libraries are no longer just about books. There are many things libraries do that make life just a little easier for you. We understand the new normal has changed a lot for many of us, and trying to navigate this concept of a new normal can be overwhelming at times. It also seems as soon as we get close to seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, there is new information out that puts us back at square one, but we are all in this together.
This year, like last, has had its share of difficulties. Many of us experienced loss, hardship and feelings of uncertainty that had us longing for life to be as it was. Despite all of the negative things that happened last year, I realize there were also so many positives. Families spent more time together, people took time to slow down and live in the moment and People started being kinder to each other.
I challenge all of us to keep the positive things going. Continue to appreciate the little things, laugh more, and tell your loved ones everyday how much you love and appreciate them, and always be kind, because kindness matters. During this holiday season, come visit us at the library. We look forward to seeing you.
Reasons to come to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library:
• Programs and Services to benefit every age group
• A large collection of materials
• Friendly staff to answer any of your questions and help with what you need
• Get a library card
• Use the Wi-Fi, computers, or just sit and read
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.