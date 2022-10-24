Exercise your Right…to vote! If you aren’t aware this year is an election year, and candidates are working diligently to earn your vote. Not only will those that are registered be voting for candidates they support, but there are also some key legislations that will be on the ballot as well. Candidates from the different parties, are going door to door canvassing local communities to get the word out about the importance of voting, campaign ads, and yard signs also send a message that is very clear, no matter who you are supporting do not miss the opportunity to make a difference in your world by voting.

Voting has taken on a different meaning for me this year because recently my eldest daughter turned eighteen. When I turned eighteen the first thing my mom had me do was register to vote. She would always tell me that I had a responsibility to those that fought and died just have the opportunity to vote.

ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

