Exercise your Right…to vote! If you aren’t aware this year is an election year, and candidates are working diligently to earn your vote. Not only will those that are registered be voting for candidates they support, but there are also some key legislations that will be on the ballot as well. Candidates from the different parties, are going door to door canvassing local communities to get the word out about the importance of voting, campaign ads, and yard signs also send a message that is very clear, no matter who you are supporting do not miss the opportunity to make a difference in your world by voting.
Voting has taken on a different meaning for me this year because recently my eldest daughter turned eighteen. When I turned eighteen the first thing my mom had me do was register to vote. She would always tell me that I had a responsibility to those that fought and died just have the opportunity to vote.
Now, when it is my turn to vote, I am reminded that I am not just doing it for me, but for generations, past, present, and future. I am doing it in remembrance of those that came before me and were denied the right to vote as well as other basic human rights. Even now despite the progress that has been made, voter suppression is still going on today. I shared this with my daughter and I believe she began to realize that voting is not something to be taken lightly.
We continued to talk about registering to vote on the days leading up to her birthday and of course the conversation was about all of the things she wanted to do right when she became an adult. Her list of things consisted of getting her nose pierced, a tattoo, going to a rated R movie by herself and I, being the mom that I am, added registering to vote. She gave me that “really mom” look, but she nodded in agreement. She heard the speech plenty of times about voting is not only a right, but it is a way to ensure that the freedoms and rights you have aren’t taken away. It is also a way your voice is heard and how you ensure the future of generations to come. Voting for many of us is a sort of rite of passage and having that responsibility forces us to become not just voters, but educated voters that work harder to make a positive change in our community.
I then went on to tell her that the process of registering to vote is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete and the registration forms are at the library which is a place she visits pretty frequently. As a parent and an active voter, I felt it was important to let her know how voting can directly affect her, her family, and community. that voting may seem like a civic annoyance to someone that is newly eighteen, but being an active participant in your government is also a major part in being a member of a community that wants to make things better.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is here to help anyone that is interested in voting. It has voter registration forms at the circulation desk and any member of the community that is interested in registering to vote can come to the library to get the information you need. You do not need to have copies of any documents with you such as a birth certificate or passport to complete the form, but you will need a photo I.D. with you when you vote at your designated polling location.
You can complete the registration at the library or you can take it with you. If you complete the form at the library and if you have additional questions our reference desk would be glad to assist you with any other information you may need. The county clerk’s office can also get you registered to vote and can provide voting information. You can register to vote at any time not just during an election year. If you have not registered, please feel free to stop by the library and a member of our circulation will be more than happy to help. As for my daughter she completed her voter’s registration form and is looking forward to participating in this year’s general election and exercising her right to voter and let her voice heard and we will be doing it together. Best of luck to all of the candidates. I encourage everyone to go out a rock the vote on election day.
Things to Before Election Day
Register to Vote
Make Sure all of your information is correct on your voter’s card
Research the candidates
Encourage people you know to go out and vote
Offer someone a ride to the polls
ASHLEY TODD is the head of circulation at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.