We are finally March-ing into spring! While spring doesn’t officially start until later this month, we are thankfully putting that groundhog’s prediction of more winter behind us. I don’t know how Punxsutawney Phil does it every year, but somehow that furry cousin of a squirrel always knows what’s coming. Of course, the legend of the groundhog dates back to the late 1800s, so I guess he’s had a lot of practice!
March is a busy and fun time at the library. High School aged students and adults have many opportunities for interesting programs to attend. One benefit to attending a library program is it’s completely free! Also, attending programs is a great way to meet new people and establish more connections in your community. Let me share what’s happening at your library in March.
Each new month kicks off new book club discussions. Participating in a book club helps to explore the diversity of perspectives and respect for voices and experiences. It’s an excellent way to meet likeminded people and, the best part, reading and discussing literature keeps your brain sharp! We have four book clubs happening in the spring, and they all love new members.
These include Mahogany Readers: books by African American authors, Ladies of the Night: female authors with strong female characters/leads/bonds, Mystery Club: the “whodunit” of book clubs and TALK: Talk about Literature in Kansas, sponsored by Humanities Kansas: books following a particular semester theme. The spring theme is “Coming up in Rural America.”
Fans of Film will meet on March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the library. Any movie aficionados, ages 18 and older, are welcome to join us for a lively discussion! Plots, themes, acting, characters and more will be discussion. The title for discussion this month is the 2019 film “Midsommar,” directed by Ari Aster. Watch the movie on your own then join us for the discussion.
On March 12 from 1-3 p.m., the library will feature a “Book Page Art” class. In this class, we’ll take a page out of a book. No really, we’ll tear it out! For this crafty class, we’ll use vintage encyclopedias to create a one-of-a-kind art piece. You don’t have to be a seasoned artist to create your own frame-worthy art piece.
On March 19, we’ll try something new with “Living Literature: Exploration through Childhood Classics.” Join us as we embark on storytelling through experience with this program. Stop by the circulation desk to pick up your copy of “Pippi Longstocking” by Astrid Lindgren, while supplies last. The discussion will take place on March 19, along with exploring the author’s background and even a dish inspired by the book.
March also features a new Carry-out Creation called “Bunny Egg Centerpiece.” In this take and make style program, you receive everything you need to create an adorable bunny centerpiece. This centerpiece makes the perfect addition to a spring meal table or even a living room table. Take and make style programs give you all the supplies you need (minus a glue gun) to complete them in the comfort of your own home. These are my favorite projects because I can create something cute and useable, but I don’t have to get out of my PJ’s!
Programs at the library do require registration. You can either stop by the circulation desk or give us a call to register at 785-238-4311. While this article has only touched on the upcoming programs for high school and adults in March, our children’s department has a host of programs available for children too! Call us, visit our website at www.jclib.org, or stop by to learn more!
Can’t decide what program to try? Try them all! There’s no limit as to how many programs you can sign up for or book clubs you can join. We have the philosophy of “the more the merrier” when it comes to our wonderful community joining us for a program, book club or random Tuesday stroll through the library.
Five programs coming soon:
1. Growing Geary County: pick up your free seed packet in April
2. Community Archive: learn how to navigate the free history archive
3. National Library Week Peeps Diorama and Book Spine Contest
4. SHRED day!
5. Blogging for Beginners
