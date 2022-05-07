Working in the circulation department, you often come across a patron or two that returns overdue materials with the assumption that they will have to pay a fine.
The conversation usually starts with the patron apologizing for bringing the item back so late followed by a story about how life happens, and time can just get away from you. There are also the conversations that start with I have been a bad library patron because I didn’t return my books on time. Of course, having an overdue book does not mean you will not be able to use the library again, and the library does not want to keep you from enjoying the books and programs that you love, which is why the library has decided to become fine free.
Eliminating charges for overdue materials has been a hot button issue for libraries across the nation, but with the emergence of the pandemic the and the changes that occur because of it, libraries made it a top priority to become fine free. Libraries have always been a place where community members could come and participate in programs and services and have a place to access resources that are beneficial to everyone.
Public libraries also provide safe spaces for some of are most vulnerable members of the community, and in many cases the communities that live in the margins are the people that need the library the most. This new normal has changed many facets of our lives and changed how the libraries provide services for their patrons. It is important that communities have a way to access necessary information released every day, and public libraries want to make sure that there is nothing standing in between what a person needs and how to access it, not even a library fine.
Libraries that have become fine free have done so with the hope that people who once feared coming to the library because of a large fine will start to return and go to the library to have access to library services such as checking out books and using the computers.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library suspended charging daily fines when Covid began, but officially became fine free in March of this year. Since then, there have been some very positive outcomes, such as interactions between staff and patrons. Patrons often express to the library staff how relieved they are to know that once the item is returned, their library account returns to good standing, and they can begin to enjoy using the library without any delays.
The library going fine free does not mean that overdue materials should not be returned when they are due. Returning your items on time ensures materials in the collection are available for other patrons to checkout. When you return library materials on time, it also keeps your account in good standing so you are free to use other library services.
If you are new to the area, a current patron, or haven’t been to the library in a very long time, make plans to stop by a visit and see what being a “fine free” library is all about. During your visit, sign up for summer reading, get a library card if you don’t already have one and ask our wonderful staff about the fun and engaging programs that are happening at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
Things to do on your visit to the library:
• Sign up for Summer Reading
• Sign up for a Summer Program
• Get a library Card
• Participate in Summer Reading Bingo and Scavenger Hunt
• Read, Read and Read some more
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.